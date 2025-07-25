Josh Rock ready to 'give it large' in World Matchplay quarter-final showdown with Gerwyn Price

Josh Rock knows there will be plenty of roars and celebrations when he takes on Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Rock secured his spot in the last eight with an epic 13-11 tie-break victory over Michael van Gerwen, a clutch 152 to hold his throw in the 16th leg proving the pivotal moment that helped the Northern Irishman take the clash all the way.

Price, meanwhile, dominated Chris Dobey to win 11-3 in his second-round tie, a staggering 108.73 average putting out a statement that the Welshman is in some real form.

Before beating Dobey, Price was involved in a fiery clash with Rock's World Cup team-mate Daryl Gurney, with the catalyst for their friction coming in the ninth leg as Gurney became irate with Price's big roars and reactions and began to imitate the Welshman.

As Price's winning dart went in, the pair exchanged tense words and an angry handshake.

Intriguingly, the last time Rock faced Price was in the final of the World Cup of Darts that the Northern Irish pair won, Price and Clayton being denied another victory in a dramatic 10-9 loss.

While tempers flared with Gurney, Rock is expecting roars but no similar friction when he comes up against Price in Blackpool.

"With the World Cup, we were both giving it large as anything, and there'll be a lot of giving it on stage," Rock said.

"Gerwyn, he knows I'm going to give it back, so it's going to be hard to keep it in, but it's going to be a good match between me and Gerwyn.

"Obviously what happened between Gerwyn and Daryl (Gurney), that's between them two, but me and Gezzy is not like that. But it'll be a very interesting match."

Price: The cream rises to the top!

Price has been focused on staying in the zone and keeping his emotions in check since that first-round cracker with Gurney.

That calm continued in his match with Dobey, the Welshman playing so well he threatened Phil Taylor's tournament-record average.

Despite reducing the number of celebrations, Price admits that they are part of who he is and will always come out in the big moments. But he now just has one goal in mind: winning.

"I think you've seen when I took out a 146 and a couple of 180s or crucial parts of the game, I still celebrated. That's me. I have to let it out," he said.

"I think most of the game I kept myself in, like the other game. I just got over the winning line and that's what I'm here to do now.

"The longer the format, the more confident I feel and the more belief I have in my game. Sometimes the cream does rise, but there are so many good players in this tournament and they probably say the same.

"They prefer the longer format, too, so it's going to be some tough battles if I want to lift this trophy.

"I'm confident in my own game. It just gives me the self-belief and gives me a good boost of confidence. I don't care about the rest.

"There's so many players left in this tournament that can do that as well. It's going to be tough, but I think I've got a good chance."

What's next at the World Matchplay?

The World Matchplay continues on Friday July 28 with two more quarter-finals, live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event from 7.30pm.

Luke Littler takes on Andrew Gilding and Price faces Rock.

