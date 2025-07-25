World Matchplay 2025: James Wade labels himself 'one of the greatest ever' ahead of semi-final clash with Jonny Clayton in Blackpool

James Wade’s claim that he is ‘one of the greatest darts players ever’ has been backed by Jonny Clayton ahead of their semi-final showdown on Saturday at the Betfred World Matchplay.

Wade reeled off eight straight legs on his way to a 16-13 victory over Gian van Veen on Thursday evening, securing the ninth seed a place in the last four for the second successive year.

The Englishman is chasing a second Blackpool title, 18 years on from beating Terry Jenkins to victory at Winter Gardens, with Wade continuing to produce some of the best darts of his career and challenging for more TV titles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Wade comes from behind after a poor start against Gian van Veen to seal eight legs in a row in their quarter-final clash

When asked what he put his longevity down to, Wade said in his press conference: "You'll never hear me say this again, but I believe I'm one of the greatest dart players ever to walk the planet."

Wade added: "I'm probably just one of the best players that's ever walked the planet in the last 20 years. It doesn't really matter what I say, does it?

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"If you could do facts of the last 12 months, quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals, if it had been probably other players, you [the media] probably all would have talked a lot more [about Wade].

"All I can say is, for 20 years, who else has done what I've done? Everyone forgets, I've played John Lowe, Cliff Lazarenko, all the boys from start to where we are now.

"I'm really, really grateful and I'm really, really lucky to have paid part and contributed to get darts to where it is now. I've played the names that put this game where it is.

Image: James Wade is looking to win the World Matchplay for a second time

"Luke Littler's been amazing and taken over and done what he's done, but without the players before him, it's nothing. I'm just happy to be here and be part of it and don't for one minute think that I'm here just to turn up to bring the numbers."

Clayton relishes 'massive game' against Wade

Wade has won TV titles across three decades, with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix (twice), UK Open (three times) and the Premier League among the trophies secured as part of a stellar career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Clayton reacts to his flying performance against Stephen Bunting in the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay in Blackpool

'The Machine' is through to a 10th World Matchplay semi-final and faces 2023 runner-up Clayton, who believes Wade deserves his place amongst darts' greats and will offer a tough challenge.

"One hundred per cent - look at the records that guy has produced," Clayton explained in his press conference. "What is he - probably the third best star player on earth, the fourth, with what he's done? You can't take that away from him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Clayton will face James Wade in the semi-finals of the World Matchplay after a commanding victory over Stephen Bunting in Blackpool

"That guy has done everything but lift the World Championship. I think to myself that I've got a massive game - he's playing really well.

"He's got all the experience. I've got some, but nothing compared to James Wade, so I've got a tough one. I'm going to go out, enjoy it, try my best, and hopefully I'm here on Sunday."

Watch the World Matchplay throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Watch the semi-finals live on Saturday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports+, or stream without a contract.