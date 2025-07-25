World Matchplay 2025: Luke Littler and Josh Rock to put friendship aside for semi-final 'fireworks' at Winter Gardens in Blackpool

Luke Littler and Josh Rock are ready to put their friendship to one side and deliver ‘fireworks’ when the pair clash in the semi-finals of the Betfred World Matchplay on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Littler created history at Blackpool's Winter Gardens by firing in 18 maximums - four more than the previous record of a World Matchplay quarter-final - during his marathon 16-14 victory over Andrew Gilding.

The 18-year-old now faces a semi-final meeting with fellow former world youth champion Josh Rock, who continued his impressive run in the tournament with a 16-11 victory over Gerwyn Price.

The pair both admitted to speaking most days away from the oche and have been friends since before Littler burst onto the PDC ranks, although the teenager insists he will focus on his own game as he chases the Phil Taylor Trophy.

"I don't think it really matters who you play, whether you're friends or not," Littler said in his post-match press conference. "As soon as you're on the stage, you're no one's friend and you're there to do a job."

Littler added: "We've been good friends now for quite a while. He has been playing really good darts for quite a few months.

"Obviously I've come on the scene, but I can definitely say he is an underdog."

The battle between two of the sport's most exciting young stars will follow Jonny Clayton's semi-final against James Wade, with Rock expecting their meeting to live up to its pre-match billing.

"I'm expecting him to hit everything and hopefully I hit everything, then we'll see who the winner is!" Rock said after his victory.

On whether their friendship could impact one of their performances, Rock admitted: "It can do, but I'm hoping it doesn't, because the two of us know how we can play.

"We can both win any tournament when we're on our day, but when sometimes when close friends come into the scenario, it can be difficult. Hopefully tomorrow for the two of us, it doesn't.

"Luke will be in his room and I'll be in my room. I'm not feeling the pressure and he obviously clearly doesn't feel any pressure at all, so I think personally, between the two of us, it'll be fireworks tomorrow."

Can Rock end Littler's run in Blackpool?

Former world champion John Part, reflecting on Rock's win, told Sky Sports: "It was very energetic from start to finish and looked like Josh had a lot more energy than Price at the end but what a way to finish it with that 164.

"[Gerwyn] Price didn't do too much wrong. He was just outplayed. Maybe his timing wasn't quite where it was. Rock hit as hard as he could and heavier scoring, brutalised Price at the end there. He had nothing left.

"He knows when he plays Luke, he can live with Luke. I don't think anyone wants to play him."

