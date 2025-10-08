World Grand Prix darts: Luke Littler shows he can 'do some damage' with impressive start to double-start TV major in Leicester
Luke Littler beat Gian van Veen to book a last-16 clash with 2024 champion Mike de Decker; Littler suffered a first-round exit on his tournament debut last year; Watch the World Grand Prix darts live throughout the week on Sky Sports+
Wednesday 8 October 2025 19:21, UK
Luke Littler believes he can 'do some damage' at the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix after setting up a second-round showdown with defending champion Mike De Decker in Leicester.
Littler produced a sensational display to beat world youth champion Gian van Veen 2-0 in his tournament opener at the Mattioli Arena, where he fired a 105.58 average and two ton-plus finishes during a record-breaking contest.
Van Veen registered the highest average in World Grand Prix history - with his 106.47 breaking the record held by Alan Warriner-Little since 2001 - but could only manage two legs as Littler raced into the last 16.
"We definitely bring the best out of each other," Littler said about Van Veen, who had beaten him in their previous three meetings. "Gian played his part in a brilliant game, but to get my first win on this stage feels amazing.
"Anything can happen in double-start, so hopefully I can perform like I did tonight [Tuesday] in round two. I'll be ready!"
Littler's victory avoided a repeat of last year's first-round exit on debut, with the world No 2 firing a 151 finish during a tight opening set before closing out a straight-sets win with a sensational 144 checkout.
The 18-year-old also suffered a first-round loss in the 2024 Betfred World Matchplay before winning the Phil Taylor Trophy in Blackpool a year later, with Littler hoping history can repeat itself as he chases another TV title.
"I can definitely do some damage," Littler insisted. "Obviously that performance shows it, but it's still only round one. We've still got plenty of time to go to be thinking of lifting the trophy. Just take it game by game.
"It [World Grand Prix] is one of the ones that's missing and it's definitely not the easiest. Obviously the way I've played there, hopefully I can come back in a few days and get the job done again."
On wanting to bounce back from last year's early defeat, Littler explained: "Obviously you've been here before, it's not been the best and you want to come and prove it.
"Just like the [World] Matchplay - went out last year in round one, this year won it. So the same could happen - I'm not saying anything though!"
De Decker hopes for less from Littler
Littler will now take on De Decker on Thursday, after the Belgian opened his title defence with a comeback victory against 2018 runner-up and two-time world champion Peter "Snakebite" Wright.
"I hope he [Littler] doesn't do it against me!" De Decker told reporters after his 2-1 win. "It doesn't matter who he does it against, it's hard to beat."
Wright won the opening set against De Decker, who responded by crashing in a 152 finish during the second before completing an impressive fightback by breaking the Scot during a final-set decider.
"It was a shaky start, but I played well in the final two sets," said De Decker, bidding to become the third player in World Grand Prix history to retain the double-start crown.
"I was really nervous in the first set, because I've never had the experience of defending a title before, but it was also a nice feeling. I had goosebumps coming back here!"
Littler takes plaudits after impressive start
Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle:
"What he did really well was when he went below on the tops, he seldom switched to the double 10. He stayed there and actually forced one into the tops, then added a treble or a single - that's getting away.
"He just kept getting away with the tops. He hit 11 two or three-treble visits, so the scoring - once he got away - was ridiculous, utterly ridiculous.
"That getting in constantly was the little drip, drip that grinds someone down eventually. Over the longer format, if he can keep doing that, he's going to take some stopping."
Sky Sports' John Part:
"It was a wonderful contest and a brilliant performance from Littler. Luke had every answer for Van Veen and it was just a treat to watch. He just seemingly at will, whenever he needed something, he got it.
"The focus was unbelievable, especially against an opponent that had the better of him the last few times. You'd think there may be some trepidation in there, but there wasn't.
"To see him stand up and face the quality he faced, without really blinking and taking every chance he could, was fantastic and what you want to see from a rising start. He's world No 2 and trying to get to No 1 - I'm sure Luke Humphries will be trying to keep him down!"
