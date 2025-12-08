World Darts Championship quiz: Test your knowledge on Phil Taylor, Luke Littler and iconic Alexandra Palace moments

One of the highlights of the sporting calendar takes place at Alexandra Palace this December, live on Sky Sports, but how much do you know about the Paddy Power World Darts Championship?

A record 128 players will feature in the latest edition, live from December 11 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407 from December 10), where the winner will receive £1m of a record £5m prize purse.

Reigning world champion Luke Littler is bidding to become the fourth player to win back-to-back World Championship titles, having followed his runner-up finish to Luke Humphries in 2024 by beating Michael van Gerwen in last year's final.

Littler will be pre-tournament favourite to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy once again, having won the UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship since January's World Championship success.

Humphries and Van Gerwen are among those likely to challenge him, with Stephen Bunting, Jonny Clayton, James Wade, Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock among the others all chasing victory.

World Youth Championship winner Gian van Veen aims to build on his European Championship victory earlier this year, while Beau Greaves headlines a strong female contingent in this year's line-up.

Phil Taylor holds the most World Darts Championship victories and Raymond van Barneveld is among the others to have won multiple times, with the festive feast of darts regularly producing some of the most memorable wins in the sport's history.

How much can you remember about past editions? Put your knowledge to the test by tackling our quickfire World Darts Championship quiz!

