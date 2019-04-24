Wayne Mardle's Premier League Darts predictions

1:48 A round-up of all the action from Week 12 of the Premier League in Cardiff A round-up of all the action from Week 12 of the Premier League in Cardiff

Wayne Mardle looks into his crystal ball to predict results for Thursday's Premier League Darts, live on Sky Sports at 7pm.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Mensur Suljovic v Michael Smith

Huge game for Suljovic. Is Smith going to be the spoiler in the last few weeks?

Smith was the runner-up last year because his timing was good. This year, darts aren't going in for him.

Wayne's prediction: Smith can do a job on Mensur, and put a spanner in the works. Smith wins 8-5.

Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price

It was a huge result last week when Price beat Smith. I didn't fancy him but he did the job. He didn't play well in the first legs but then, my word, found his feet and was magnificent.

1:03 Watch as Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price hit 170 finishes in successive legs Watch as Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price hit 170 finishes in successive legs

Cross is one of three players who I can see winning it, with Michael van Gerwen and James Wade.

Price will have his moments in this game. Even when he plays poorly, he does something right. I like how he has transformed into a world class player.

Wayne's prediction: I expect Cross to win 8-5 but this game is bigger for Price. Price needs the win desperately.

Daryl Gurney v Peter Wright

Like Smith, Wright could be the spoiler. I don't see him qualifying because he isn't playing well enough.

The more I watch him, the more concerned I become that we've seen Wright's best days. He is changing his darts, and changing the way he throws.

Wayne's prediction: Gurney wins handsomely. I don't fancy Wright to win any of his remaining fixtures.

James Wade v Michael van Gerwen

The last time they met in the Premier League, Wade got the better of MVG. It could happen again but I don't think it will.

1:35 Michael van Gerwen thrashed Rob Cross and reclaimed top spot in the league Michael van Gerwen thrashed Rob Cross and reclaimed top spot in the league

Wade will lose this match but qualify for the play-offs. He is better than the rest, let's be honest.

Wayne's prediction: This won't be an easy match for MVG but I expect him to come through a tight tussle.