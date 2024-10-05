Emma Paton's World Grand Prix predictions: Can Gary Anderson turn back the clock? What about Luke Humphries and Luke Littler?

Can former World Grand Prix finalist Gary Anderson turn back the clock and win the double-in, double-out tournament in Leicester? It's prediction time with our very own Emma Paton.

Is there life in the old dog yet? Anderson has been in irresistible form of late, so can 'The Flying Scotsman' transfer his form on the floor to the big stage at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester?

Luke Humphries is targeting further double-start success as he returns to the scene of his maiden televised ranking triumph, then there's teenage debutant Luke Littler and six-time champion Michael van Gerwen.

Here's Sky Sports presenter Emma Paton with her predictions for the unique tournament...

The favourites..

Life before Luke Humphries was a multiple major champion seems like decades ago!

But 12 months on, we are headed back to Leicester and back to where it all started for 'Cool Hand' Luke. After picking up his first major title he went on a winning rampage, adding another four big trophies - including the World Championship and World Matchplay, and something tells me he's not done yet.

Humphries arrives in the East Midlands in good form too - winning the most recent Pro Tour event and beating his first-round opponent in the final. Read into that what you like!

That's one Luke, so what about the other? Yes, Luke Littler is in the draw, yes he's unseeded, and yes of course he's one of the favourites!

What a 2024 he's had so far - Premier League champion, World Series Finals champion, two titles on the World Series, two on the Euro Tour, three on the Pro Tour. That is some list.

The 17-year-old is playing in this event for the first time but has made a real habit of winning on tournament debuts so I'm not sure the double-start format or much else will ruffle his feathers.

Then to the question we ask ahead of every major tournament: What about Michael van Gerwen?

The world No 3 has won this event six times and is one of just two players - along with Phil Taylor - to ever defend the title, so it's safe to say he's mastered the format.

But what about form then? After spending the first nine months of the year watching others pick up titles, Van Gerwen clinched two in the space of four days at the end of September with a win in Hungary and in Wigan. Is there more to come?

The outsiders..

Yes, I'm calling two-time world champion Gary Anderson an outsider!

Ando's stats were simply ridiculous on the Pro Tour last week. There was a nine-darter, multiple 110+ averages, plus a third title of the campaign, and if you throw in his relaxed approach, maybe this is finally his time.

The World Grand Prix is one of the few major trophies that Anderson hasn't lifted in his illustrious career. So in his own words, maybe there's life in the old dog yet.

Sticking with the theme of form, I'm going to throw Chris Dobey into the mix.

The 2023 Masters champion has won three Pro Tour titles this year - one of those coming as recently as last week.

He's said in the past that he likes the double-start format, with it being played regularly in Northumberland where he grew up, so that could be a real benefit.

And having made it to multiple major quarter-finals over the past 12 months, maybe it's Hollywood's time to have a deep run and what better major to do just that at.

Image: Is Stephen Bunting an outsider to win the World Grand Prix?

I know I've named Humphries as one of the favourites, and rightly so, but I'm also going to put his first-round opponent Stephen Bunting down as an outsider (that's completely allowed).

The current Masters champion is playing some good stuff - making three consecutive Pro Tour finals just last week with some big ton-plus averages along the way. He's got a good record at the World Grand Prix too, where he's reached the semi-finals twice and also avoided a first-round exit in his last four appearances.

Must-watch!

Image: Can Rob Cross cause a shock and knock out teenage sensation Luke Littler on Monday?

For me there's no question about the tie of the opening night.

Luke Littler makes his tournament debut against 2018 world champion Rob Cross. You won't want to miss it! While the standout on Tuesday has got to be the clash of the two world champions Michael Smith and Gary Anderson.

Roll on Monday...

