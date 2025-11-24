 Skip to content
F1 team-mate 2025 head-to-head: Qualifying, Race, Sprint latest scores, results from Formula 1 season

The latest intra-team scores in Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz and more; watch the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint weekend from Friday afternoon, live on Sky Sports F1 with Sunday's race at 4pm

Monday 24 November 2025 09:14, UK

Highlights of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1's 2025 grid features eight new driver pairings and so the battles for supremacy at each team are set to prove particularly fascinating this year.

Check back here after each race weekend in the season for the latest scores to see which driver at each team is ahead in the qualifying, race and championship points head to heads…

Statistics correct up to and including the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 23.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri - McLaren

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Image: Piastri and Norris

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Norris 12-10 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 2-3 Piastri

RACE
Grand Prix**: Norris 13-8 Piastri
Sprint*: Norris 2-2 Piastri

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Norris 390-366 Piastri
Placing: Norris 1st-2nd Piastri

*no score awarded for United States GP Sprint as both drivers retired

Also See:

**no scores awarded for Las Vegas GP when both drivers were disqualified

Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Image: Leclerc and Hamilton

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Leclerc 17-5 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 3-2 Hamilton

RACE
Grand Prix*: Leclerc 16-3 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 2-3 Hamilton

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Leclerc 226-152 Hamilton
Placing: Leclerc 5th-6th Hamilton

*no scores awarded for Chinese GP when both drivers were disqualified, and the Dutch GP and the Sao Paulo GP when both drivers retired

Max Verstappen vs Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

Verstappen and Tsunoda
Image: Verstappen and Tsunoda

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Verstappen 20-0 Tsunoda
Sprint: Verstappen 4-0 Tsunoda

RACE
Grand Prix: Verstappen 18-1 Tsunoda
Sprint: Verstappen 3-1 Tsunoda

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Verstappen 366-28 Tsunoda
Placing: Verstappen 3rd-17th Tsunoda

Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls after two rounds.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

RACE
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli
Image: Russell and Antonelli

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Russell 19-3 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 3-2 Antonelli

RACE
Grand Prix: Russell 20-2 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 4-1 Antonelli

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Russell 294-137 Antonelli
Placing: Russell 4th-7th Antonelli

Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Image: Alonso and Stroll

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Alonso 22-0 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 4-1 Stroll

RACE
Grand Prix: Alonso 14-8 Stroll
Sprint*: Alonso 1-3 Stroll

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Alonso 40-32 Stroll
Placing: Alonso 13th-16th Stroll

*no score awarded for United States GP Sprint as both drivers retired

Pierre Gasly vs Franco Colapinto - Alpine

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Gasly 11-5 Colapinto
Sprint: Gasly 3-0 Colapinto

RACE
Grand Prix: Gasly 10-6 Colapinto
Sprint: Gasly 2-1 Colapinto

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Gasly 22-0 Colapinto
Placing: Gasly 18th-20th Colapinto

Doohan spent the opening six events as Gasly's team-mate.

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan
Image: Gasly and Doohan

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Gasly 5-1 Doohan
Sprint: Gasly 1-1 Doohan

RACE
Grand Prix*: Gasly 4-1 Doohan
Sprint: Gasly 2-0 Doohan

*no score awarded for Chinese GP as Gasly was disqualified

Esteban Ocon vs Oliver Bearman - Haas

Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon
Image: Bearman and Ocon

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Ocon 9-13 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 2-3 Bearman

RACE
Grand Prix: Ocon 10-12 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 2-3 Bearman

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Ocon 32-41 Bearman
Placing: Ocon 15th-12th Bearman

Liam Lawson vs Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

Lawson and Hadjar
Image: Lawson and Hadjar

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Lawson 6-14 Hadjar
Sprint: Lawson 0-4 Hadjar

RACE
Grand Prix: Lawson 7-12 Hadjar*
Sprint: Lawson 1-3 Hadjar

*no score awarded for British GP as both drivers retired

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Lawson 36-51 Hadjar
Placing: Lawson 14th-9th Hadjar

Tsuonda was Hadjar's team-mate for the first two race weekends in Australia and China.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 1-1 Hadjar
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

RACE
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 0-1 Hadjar*
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

* No score awarded for Australian GP as Hadjar crashed on formation lap and did not start race

Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz - Williams

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz
Image: Albon and Sainz

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix**: Albon 9-12 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 3-2 Sainz

RACE
Grand Prix*: Albon 14-7 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 2-3 Sainz

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Albon 73-48 Sainz
Placing: Albon 8th-11th Sainz

*No score awarded for Austrian Grand Prix as both drivers retired

*No score awarded for Singapore GP Qualifying as both drivers were disqualified

Nico Hulkenberg vs Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto
Image: Hulkenberg and Bortoleto

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix*: Hulkenberg 10-11 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 3-2 Bortoleto

RACE
Grand Prix**: Hulkenberg 11-10 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 2-3 Bortoleto

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Hulkenberg 49-19 Bortoleto
Placing: Hulkenberg 10th-19th Bortoleto

* no score awarded for Sao Paulo GP Qualifying as Bortoleto did not take part after crashing in Sprint
**no score awarded for Bahrain GP as Hulkenberg was disqualified

