Formula 1 in 2019: How to follow with Sky Sports

IN ULTRA HD: F1 AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN IT BEFORE

Exclusive to Sky Q viewers, Sky Sports broadcast Formula 1 in Ultra HD - up to four times the definition of HD.

If you already have Sky F1 as part of your package, then you'll need our Sky Q 2TB box with Sky Q experience and an Ultra HD ready TV to watch F1 2019 in breathtaking Ultra HD.

Sky Q viewers can also can also watch F1 with a split-screen function, allowing fans to go onboard with a driver while simultaneously watching the main coverage.

Find out more and unlock Sky Q for your package

ON TV: THE HOME OF LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE FORMULA 1

In 2019, Sky Sports F1 will be the home of live and exclusive Formula 1, covering every track session - race, qualifying and practice sessions - live.

And new and existing customers in the UK can now become a Sky Sports F1 subscriber for just £10 extra a month (usually £18 a month) with a price guaranteed for two years.

ONLINE WITH SKY SPORTS.COM/F1

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every track session over a race weekend as well as news, videos, analysis and the insight of the Sky F1's pundits throughout the year.

The Sky F1 Digital team will provide live commentary of every on-track session during the F1 2019 season while our race-day commentaries will include between two and four in-race video clips which are free to view in the UK and Ireland and feature the best of the track action.

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

F1 2019: All the key details and dates

ON THE APP

It has never been easier to watch Formula 1 on the move thanks to Race Control on the Sky Sports app.

Race Control will broadcast every minute of Formula 1 2019's track action - all you have to do as a Sky F1 subscriber is add the Sky Sports App to your phone:

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

ON SKY GO: WATCH ON THE MOVE

Out and about when an F1 race is on? TV subscribers with Sky F1 can follow every twist and turn via the Sky Go app.

Sky Go can also be watched online with the Sky F1 channel streamed live and in full.

ON DEMAND: F1 WHEN YOU WANT IT

Highlights of every race - as well as Sky F1's best race weekend features - are available on the Sky Sports section of On Demand on connected Sky boxes.

NOW TV: HOW NON-SUBSCRIBERS CAN STILL WATCH SKY F1

Not a Sky TV subscriber but want to watch Sky Sports F1 in 2019? Not a problem. Thanks to a NOW TV pass you can have the flexibility to watch Sky F1 and our other sports channels as and when you want - without a contract.

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and new and existing customers in the UK can now get the channel for just £10 extra a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live