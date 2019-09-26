Welcome To The Weekend: Russian GP

Can Ferrari continue their winning run? Will Lewis Hamilton take another step towards the title? And can Red Bull make progress with their upgrade?

This stream has now ended.

Those are just a few of the talking points up for debate ahead of the Russian GP - and we'll be covering them all in Welcome To The Weekend from the Sochi paddock.

You can watch the show, which will also feature interviews from the drivers from media day, by clicking play on the video at the top of the article.

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe