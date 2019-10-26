Max Verstappen summoned to Mexican GP stewards

0:23 Max Verstappen says he did not back off at the end of qualifying despite Valtteri Bottas' heavy crash Max Verstappen says he did not back off at the end of qualifying despite Valtteri Bottas' heavy crash

Max Verstappen has been summoned to F1 stewards in the wake of claiming pole position at the Mexican GP.

The Red Bull driver has been charged with an offence of allegedly failing to slow for yellow flags when Valtteri Bottas crashed in the closing seconds of Q3.

While the incident is under investigation, it is believed the stewards also want Verstappen to explain his comments in the subsequent post-qualifying press conference.

Asked if he had slowed down for the incident, the Dutchman bluntly replied: "Didn't really look like it, did it? No."

Verstappen had to report to the stewards' office at 10.10pm UK time (4.10pm local).

1:57 Paul Di Resta analyses the closing stages of qualifying as Max Verstappen secures pole position at the Mexican GP Paul Di Resta analyses the closing stages of qualifying as Max Verstappen secures pole position at the Mexican GP

What happened at the end of qualifying?

Verstappen, already holding provisional pole after the opening Q3 runs, was behind Bottas on the circuit on the final laps of qualifying.

After Bottas crashed at the final corner, Verstappen posted an improved lap time to consolidate pole - which included a new personal best time for the third and final sector of the lap.

Charles Leclerc qualified second for Ferrari, ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

1:43 Big crash for Valtteri Bottas at the final corner as Max Verstappen takes the Mexican GP pole. Big crash for Valtteri Bottas at the final corner as Max Verstappen takes the Mexican GP pole.

What did Verstappen say in the press conference?

Q: Can you explain whether you backed off, if you were aware of it or you saw the yellow flags coming into that corner?

Verstappen: "I was aware that Valtteri crashed."

Q: Did you back off?

Verstappen: "Didn't really look like it, did it? No."

More to follow...

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe