Valtteri Bottas given all-clear, Mercedes assess 'extensive' car damage in Mexican GP crash

1:43 Big crash for Valtteri Bottas at the final corner as Max Verstappen takes the Mexican GP pole Big crash for Valtteri Bottas at the final corner as Max Verstappen takes the Mexican GP pole

Mercedes are assessing the "extensive damage" to Valtteri Bottas' car which was sustained in the Finn's big crash at the end of Mexican GP qualifying.

Pushing to improve on a provisional sixth on the grid on his final Q3 run, Bottas ran wide at the final corner and smashed into the wall, with his car then making a second hefty impact with the Tecpro barriers further along the corner.

Bottas was taken to the circuit's medical centre for checks and Mercedes confirmed the Finn was "all okay".

Mercedes are now working to understand the full extent of the damage to his W10.

"The car is extensively damaged, we are assessing exactly what work needs to be completed for it to be ready to race," said a Mercedes spokesperson.

Were certain changes required to the car, such as a new gearbox or chassis, Bottas could theoretically pick up grid penalties for Sunday's race.

He remains team-mate Lewis Hamilton's only remaining title challenger and will stay in contention heading to next week's US GP provided he is not outscored by his team-mate by 14 points on Sunday.

Hamilton qualified fourth, with Bottas sixth.

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe