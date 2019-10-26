Max Verstappen loses Mexican GP pole, relegated to fourth on grid

0:23 In the press conference after qualifying, Max Verstappen said he didn't back off despite Valtteri Bottas' heavy crash. In the press conference after qualifying, Max Verstappen said he didn't back off despite Valtteri Bottas' heavy crash.

Max Verstappen has been relegated from first to fourth on the Mexican GP grid, with Charles Leclerc inheriting pole position for Ferrari.

Verstappen was handed the three-place penalty for falling to slow for yellow flags when Valtteri Bottas crashed at the end of Q3.

Leclerc will now head Sebastian Vettel on an all-Ferrari front row on Sunday's grid, with championship-chasing Lewis Hamilton up to third place ahead of the demoted Verstappen.

In a ruling issued four hours after the end of qualifying, stewards said that data and video evidence "clearly showed that the driver attempted to set a meaningful lap time and failed to reduce his speed" at the relevant point of the track.

Verstappen told stewards that while he had seen the crashed Mercedes at the outside of the final corner, he was "not aware of the waved yellow flag". The Dutchman also confirmed he had not reduced his speed.

However, stewards disagreed, stating that the Red Bull had sufficient warning to slow down - and citied the fact Vettel did so behind.

"The Stewards noted from the on board images of Car 33, that the waved yellow flag was clearly visible and was shown with enough notice. The previous driver (Car 5) reduced the speed significaly as per the regulations."

