Charles Leclerc angry in Brazil but promises 'full attack mode' in race

1:05 Charles Leclerc felt he 'didn’t do the job in the car', after qualifying fourth for the Brazilian GP before he suffers a ten place grid penalty Charles Leclerc felt he 'didn’t do the job in the car', after qualifying fourth for the Brazilian GP before he suffers a ten place grid penalty

Charles Leclerc said he was disappointed with himself after making a costly mistake in Brazilian GP qualifying, but has promised "full attack mode" in the race as he looks to make up ground following a grid penalty.

Leclerc qualified fourth on Saturday, two-tenths off Max Verstappen, but took the blame for an error on his first run which he claimed would have been enough to beat the Red Bull at Interlagos.

"I don't think the pole was out of reach," Leclerc told Sky F1. "I'm very disappointed with myself today, I made quite a big mistake on my first timed in the last corner which cost me at least three tenths.

Verstappen seals superb Brazil pole

When's the Brazilian GP on Sky?

"It's my fault and I take it completely. The team did a great job, I think the car was there to fight for pole at least and I didn't get the pole so I'm disappointed."

Sebastian Vettel was second in the other Ferrari.

4:02 Red Bull's Max Verstappen joins Karun Chandhok at the SkyPad after qualifying in pole position for the Brazilian GP. Red Bull's Max Verstappen joins Karun Chandhok at the SkyPad after qualifying in pole position for the Brazilian GP.

Leclerc is set to start Sunday's race, which starts at 5.10pm on Sky Sports F1, in 14th due to a 10-place grid penalty for a change of engine - enforced by a PU failure at the last race in Austin.

"I've got a 10-place grid penalty for tomorrow so it was always going to be a difficult day," said Leclerc, although he insisted: "[I'll be in] full attack mode. I'll try to enjoy it as much as possible and come back."

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe