Brazilian GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen on pole for Red Bull

An in-form Max Verstappen sealed his second career pole position after beating Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in Brazilian GP qualifying.

Red Bull aren't always contenders on a Saturday but Verstappen was superb throughout qualifying, topping every segment and acing his final lap to put himself in the best position to erase his 2018 Interlagos memories.

"Straight away the car was flying in Q1 and it was really enjoyable to drive," said Verstappen, who was leading last year's race before colliding with Esteban Ocon. "I'll try to finish it off now."

Verstappen's pole lap, a 1:07.508, was a tenth of a second faster than Vettel in the powerful Ferrari, with Hamilton just missing out on the front row.

"We've been down on power compared to the others, that's where we lost our time," said a rueful Hamilton, F1's new six-time champion. "But I gave it my absolute all. It's good to split the Ferraris."

Charles Leclerc said he was "very disappointed" with himself as a mistake on his final effort left him fourth - and the young Ferrari driver will take a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race because of a new engine.

But Leclerc still outpaced Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas - four-tenths off the pace - and Alex Albon in the other Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly continued his fine form in the Toro Rosso to top the midfield - even more impressive when considering team-mate Daniil Kvyat exited Q1 - while both Haas cars made Q3 for the first time since the Spanish GP in May.

Neither McLaren finished in the top-10; Carlos Sainz because of an engine issue at the start of the session and Lando Norris after being knocked out in Q2, although he'll start 10th because of Leclerc's grid drop.

Brazilian GP Qualifying Result

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari*

5. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

6. Alex Albon, Red Bull

7. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

8. Romain Grosjean, Haas

9. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

10. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

*has 10-place grid penalty

More to follow.

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe