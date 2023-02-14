Ferrari launch 2023 car: Watch live as Formula 1's most successful team reveal latest title hopeful

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Watch a live stream as Formula 1's most famous and successful team, Ferrari, reveal their latest title hopeful.

The sure-to-be glitzy launch event from the famous Maranello base will be live from 10.25am UK time, while you can also watch it on the Sky Sports F1 channel.

Ferrari are aiming to end a championship drought of over a decade this season.

Hopes are high for, though, after a much-improved 2022 which - while their title challenge was essentially ended in the summer by Red Bull - saw the Scuderia leapfrog Mercedes after two years in the midfield.

They head into the new campaign with the same, impressive driver line-up of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz though the team have a new team principal in Frederic Vasseur, who joins from Alfa Romeo.

What will the SF-23 look like and how bullish are the team heading into 2023?

Find out at 10.25am!