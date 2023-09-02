Italian Grand Prix Qualifying: Carlos Sainz snatches pole position from Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Sainz takes a sensational pole for the Italian Grand Prix as he beats Max Verstappen by the smallest of margins Carlos Sainz takes a sensational pole for the Italian Grand Prix as he beats Max Verstappen by the smallest of margins

Carlos Sainz pipped Max Verstappen to pole position in a dramatic qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard was fastest after the first Q3 runs, but Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Verstappen went quicker, only for Sainz to steal it right at the end by 0.013s. Leclerc, who has been slightly behind Sainz all weekend at Monza, was just another 0.054s behind.

Both Ferrari drivers were under investigation for failing to follow the race director's rules regarding the maximum lap time limit, but the incident was not investigated further.

"It was such an intense qualifying. We were very on the limit and on that last lap I knew I had some lap time to come and I went for it," said Sainz.

"Goosebumps since I crossed the finish line and watched the crowd. Everywhere we go it is just noise, encouragement, support- the best feeling you can have as an athlete.

"Tomorrow [Sunday] I will give it everything to get that P1. Let's see if we can battle Max. Normally in the long run he is quicker but I am going to give it my all."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's David Croft was at the Walk of Fame activation to discuss the Sky Zero campaign and how we can protect the sports we love before having a go at the virtual grid walk Sky F1's David Croft was at the Walk of Fame activation to discuss the Sky Zero campaign and how we can protect the sports we love before having a go at the virtual grid walk

Mercedes struggled throughout qualifying due to the characteristics of Monza, which favours strong straight-line speed and traction, but George Russell took fourth, ahead of Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri

Lewis Hamilton had to work hard just to reach Q3 as he struggled with the rear of his car throughout the qualifying hour. Hamilton, who has been confirmed to stay with Mercedes until 2025, ended up in eighth, in front of Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.

Italian GP Qualifying result

1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Alex Albon, Williams

7) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9) Lando Norris, McLaren

10) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri sits down with Martin Brundle to discuss his rookie season, goals of becoming world champion and his team-mate Lando Norris Oscar Piastri sits down with Martin Brundle to discuss his rookie season, goals of becoming world champion and his team-mate Lando Norris

Lawson continues to impress at AlphaTauri

Liam Lawson qualified 12th on his first full weekend in F1, only 0.164s adrift of AlphaTauri team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Lawson will continue to be Daniel Ricciardo's substitute as the Australian recovers from a broken hand after having surgery last Sunday.

Ricciardo crashed during second practice at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend and broke his metacarpal in his left hand due to the sudden movement of the steering wheel when he hit the barrier.

Behind Lawson came Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas and Logan Sargeant, who could not put a strong lap together to reach Q3.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Difficult day for Alpine

Alpine were the biggest losers on Saturday at Monza as Pierre Gasly was 17th and Esteban Ocon was 18th.

Both drivers have been off the pace all weekend, just one week after Gasly was on the podium at Zandvoort.

Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll were the only drivers slower than the Alpine pair, with Stroll having limited running due to being replaced by Felipe Drugovich in Practice One and suffering a car failure in Practice Two.

Italian GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:20.294 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.013 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.067 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.377 5) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.394 6) Alex Albon Williams +0.466 7) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.491 8) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.526 9) Lando Norris McLaren +0.685 10) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.123 Out in Q2 11) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:21.594 12) Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1:21.758 13) Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:21.776 14) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:21.940 15) Logan Sargeant Williams 1:21.944 Out in Q3 16) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:22.390 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:22.545 18) Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:22.548 19) Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:22.592 20) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:22.860

Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule

Sunday 3 September

7.10am: F3 Feature Race

8.15am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up

2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime