Italian Grand Prix Qualifying: Carlos Sainz snatches pole position from Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz took his first pole position of the year from Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc after a thrilling qualifying at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix; watch the race on Sunday live from 2pm, with build-up beginning at 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1
By Nigel Chiu at Monza
Last Updated: 02/09/23 10:20pm
Carlos Sainz pipped Max Verstappen to pole position in a dramatic qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix.
The Spaniard was fastest after the first Q3 runs, but Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Verstappen went quicker, only for Sainz to steal it right at the end by 0.013s. Leclerc, who has been slightly behind Sainz all weekend at Monza, was just another 0.054s behind.
Both Ferrari drivers were under investigation for failing to follow the race director's rules regarding the maximum lap time limit, but the incident was not investigated further.
"It was such an intense qualifying. We were very on the limit and on that last lap I knew I had some lap time to come and I went for it," said Sainz.
"Goosebumps since I crossed the finish line and watched the crowd. Everywhere we go it is just noise, encouragement, support- the best feeling you can have as an athlete.
"Tomorrow [Sunday] I will give it everything to get that P1. Let's see if we can battle Max. Normally in the long run he is quicker but I am going to give it my all."
Mercedes struggled throughout qualifying due to the characteristics of Monza, which favours strong straight-line speed and traction, but George Russell took fourth, ahead of Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri
Lewis Hamilton had to work hard just to reach Q3 as he struggled with the rear of his car throughout the qualifying hour. Hamilton, who has been confirmed to stay with Mercedes until 2025, ended up in eighth, in front of Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.
Italian GP Qualifying result
1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4) George Russell, Mercedes
5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6) Alex Albon, Williams
7) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9) Lando Norris, McLaren
10) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Lawson continues to impress at AlphaTauri
Liam Lawson qualified 12th on his first full weekend in F1, only 0.164s adrift of AlphaTauri team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
Lawson will continue to be Daniel Ricciardo's substitute as the Australian recovers from a broken hand after having surgery last Sunday.
Ricciardo crashed during second practice at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend and broke his metacarpal in his left hand due to the sudden movement of the steering wheel when he hit the barrier.
Behind Lawson came Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas and Logan Sargeant, who could not put a strong lap together to reach Q3.
Difficult day for Alpine
Alpine were the biggest losers on Saturday at Monza as Pierre Gasly was 17th and Esteban Ocon was 18th.
Both drivers have been off the pace all weekend, just one week after Gasly was on the podium at Zandvoort.
Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll were the only drivers slower than the Alpine pair, with Stroll having limited running due to being replaced by Felipe Drugovich in Practice One and suffering a car failure in Practice Two.
Italian GP Qualifying Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:20.294
|2) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.013
|3) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.067
|4) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.377
|5) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.394
|6) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.466
|7) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.491
|8) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.526
|9) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.685
|10) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.123
|Out in Q2
|11) Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:21.594
|12) Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|1:21.758
|13) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:21.776
|14) Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:21.940
|15) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:21.944
|Out in Q3
|16) Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:22.390
|17) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:22.545
|18) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:22.548
|19) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:22.592
|20) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:22.860
Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule
Sunday 3 September
7.10am: F3 Feature Race
8.15am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up
2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
