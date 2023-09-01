Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen's F1 success 'blown up much more' than his own

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen has not had the challenge of racing against strong team-mates during his and Red Bull's period of dominance in the sport Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen has not had the challenge of racing against strong team-mates during his and Red Bull's period of dominance in the sport

Lewis Hamilton says he is "no more impressed" by Max Verstappen than Formula 1's previous world champions and has questioned the pedigree of the Dutchman's team-mates.

Verstappen, who has built a 138-point world championship lead to all but secure a third successive drivers' title, is attempting to seal a record 10th successive Grand Prix victory at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver has earned widespread praise from around the paddock for his performances, but Hamilton, who was controversially denied a record eighth world championship by Verstappen in an intensely fought 2021 title race, appears to be more impressed by the overall team performance.

"We've seen it through history," Hamilton said in an exclusive interview with Sky Italy on Thursday in Monza.

"I'm no more impressed than when Michael [Schumacher] was leading, when Sebastian [Vettel] was leading, when Kimi [Raikkonen] was driving, when Fernando [Alonso] was winning - same.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen wins the Dutch GP matching Sebastian Vettel's nine wins in a row Max Verstappen wins the Dutch GP matching Sebastian Vettel's nine wins in a row

"I mean I think the team as a whole is one of the strongest - they're firing on all cylinders right now.

"The car is incredible, the driver's doing an amazing job - very consistent, the pit crew are doing a great job, the mechanics are doing a good job, strategy's doing a good job - it's on point, you can't fault them."

'Max has not raced against anyone like my team-mates'

Verstappen's recent run of success has been made to look more impressive when compared to the performances of his team-mate Sergio Perez, who has finished on the podium just four times during the Dutchman's nine-race winning streak.

Perez shared two victories apiece with Verstappen over the first four races of the season but has since been unable to keep pace and has suggested that in-season upgrades to the RB19 left him needing to adjust his driving style.

The margin between the Red Bull drivers has at times been eye-catching, most notably when Verstappen outqualified Perez by 1.2s at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, with even Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitting he couldn't "comprehend" the gap.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says he has unfinished business at Mercedes and the team are confident they can win more titles after the seven-time world champion signed a contract extension until 2025 Lewis Hamilton says he has unfinished business at Mercedes and the team are confident they can win more titles after the seven-time world champion signed a contract extension until 2025

Perez isn't the first driver to have struggled to match Verstappen at Red Bull, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon having been replaced after relatively short spells with the team following Daniel Ricciardo's departure in 2018.

Hamilton says that he wasn't given the same credit for regularly outperforming former team-mate Valtteri Bottas by big margins, and that Verstappen's dominance has been "blown up much more".

"It's actually interesting because I was running this morning and I was thinking about this," Hamilton said.

"The narrative, that goes through the media… you know when I qualified half a second, six tenths ahead of Valtteri, they didn't say the same thing as they say today when Max qualifies six tenths ahead of Perez - it's blown up much more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton shows us what he wears in his Mercedes F1 car. Lewis Hamilton shows us what he wears in his Mercedes F1 car.

"And in my personal opinion, Valtteri, and actually all my team-mates, have been stronger than the team-mates that Max has had.

"Jenson [Button], Fernando [Alonso], George [Russell], Valtteri… Nico [Rosberg] - I've had so many.

"These guys have all been very consistent, and Max has not raced against anyone like that."

Brundle: Hamilton not going to 'big up' Verstappen

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle said he was "surprised" by how "hard" Hamilton's comments on Verstappen were.

"That's Lewis' opinion and he very firmly put it out there," Brundle said.

"He's not going to give Max an ounce of oxygen, or anything, to big him up.

"Surprised just how hard he was there. Yes, of course, Lewis has had some strong team-mates but I wouldn't write off the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez who Max has had alongside him either. They're world-class racing drivers.

"But Lewis just doesn't want to give anything away, does he."

Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule

Saturday 2 September

8.20am: F3 Sprint Race

11.15am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint Race

2.10pm: Italian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Italian GP Qualifying

4.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday 3 September

7.10am: F3 Feature Race

8.15am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up

2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

Next up for for Formula 1 is Monza, the Temple of Speed, which is the last European race of the season. All sessions from the Italian GP will be live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime