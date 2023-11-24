Christian Horner says Lewis Hamilton's dad Anthony texted Red Bull boss regarding possible switch from Mercedes

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony contacted him to enquire about Sergio Perez's seat with the team for the 2024 season.

Horner said in an interview with the Daily Mail this week that Hamilton's representatives had been in contact earlier this season regarding a possible switch from Mercedes to Red Bull.

The seven-time world champion, who signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes in August, said on Thursday that no one from his team had contacted Red Bull, and that he had in fact received an approach via a text message from Horner.

Hamilton's father guided the early stages of the Brit's career, but has not been officially part of his management team since they split in professional terms in 2010.

Horner told Sky Sports F1 on Friday at the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: "It's amazing the fuss that's come out of this.

"It's not unusual for there to be an exchange. I've known Anthony Hamilton for 15-16 years, so inevitably there's often an exchange during the course of the season.

"There's quite a lot that seems to have been read into this.

"I had an exchange. Anthony's a nice guy. He reached out, I think, I can't remember, regarding around Sergio, and just asked an enquiring and suggestive question.

"I don't know what role Anthony plays in Lewis' setup or management, but he's got some form of relationship.

"I don't think he was enquiring about himself to come and drive."

There has been significant speculation around Perez's future with Red Bull, with the Mexican's poor form leaving many to question whether he would be allowed to see out the final year of his contract with the team in 2024.

Horner added: "We're very happy with the drivers that we've got, but of course Lewis hasn't won a race for almost two years. You can understand questions being asked, it's entirely logical and normal for those type of things to happen.

"And as I say, I've always had a great relationship with Anthony, he's a very nice guy, but there is no seat available so it's really a non-story."

Wolff: I don't know what drives Horner

Toto Wolff doesn't understand Christian Horner's latest comments

The rivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull has flared up this week due to Horner's comments, reminiscent of the controversial 2021 season when Hamilton and Max Verstappen had one of the most intense title fights ever.

Toto Wolff and Horner's relationship has been a big reason for the feud and the Mercedes team principal isn't pleased about the latest drama off the track.

"I just don't know what drives the guy. We just don't understand his thinking to come up with these things," Wolff told Speedcafe.

Clarifying what unfolded, Wolff added: "What happened is that Christian, through an agency that we work with, wanted to have Lewis' contact details to speak about the seat. That's how the whole thing went.

"It was Christian enquiring about Lewis' availability. Lewis had an exchange with Christian, which he immediately told me about, and which was not about a seat but it was just blah.

"I don't know what drives him to come out with this."

