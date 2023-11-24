Formula 1: McLaren extend Mercedes power unit deal until 2030 ahead of 2026 regulation change
McLaren have extended their deal to use a Mercedes power unit until 2030; the agreement makes McLaren the first Mercedes' customer under F1's new regulations; watch every session from the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP live on Sky Sports, with lights out on Sunday at 1pm
Last Updated: 24/11/23 10:07am
McLaren will continue to use a Mercedes-Benz power unit until the end of the 2030 season after extending their deal into Formula 1's next era of engine regulations.
The deal means McLaren will become Mercedes' first customer under the new regulations that will come into F1 for the 2026 season.
McLaren's latest partnership with Mercedes has been active since 2021, with the previous deal having been set to run until the end of 2025.
- When to watch the Abu Dhabi GP live on Sky Sports F1
- F1 in 2024: All the race and testing dates
- Stream every F1 race and more with NOW | Get Sky Sports
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said: "Mercedes-Benz have been a brilliant and reliable partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.
"The extension signifies the confidence that our shareholders and the wider team have in their powertrains and the direction we're taking with them into the new era of regulations ahead.
"We have been successful together, both in the last three seasons and when they previously powered the team, so we look forward to the success to come as we continue our journey to fight consistently at the front of the grid."
After a poor start to their 2023 campaign, McLaren made a stunning return to prominence following major mid-season upgrades, and have since been a close rival of Mercedes in the battle behind Red Bull's dominant RB19.
"It has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy to work with strong customer teams," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said.
"This has many advantages: it gives a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning, and strengthens the overall F1 business case for Mercedes-Benz. McLaren have been fierce and fair competitors since 2021, especially in the second half of this season.
"McLaren's strong performances underline the importance of transparent and equal supply to all customer teams in the sport, if we wish to achieve the goal of 10 teams capable of fighting for podium finishes."
F1's new engine regulations for 2026 will see the current four engine manufacturers increase to six, with the new power units to use 50 per cent electrical power in a push for greater sustainability.
Brundle: The deal works for McLaren
Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle said he isn't surprised by McLaren opting to remain a customer rather than attempting to build their own engines.
"I don't think McLaren are in need to spend a few hundred million or a billion on a motor when you can have the Mercedes," Brundle said.
"I think it works for them."
Sky Sports F1's Damon Hill agreed that teams can be confident they aren't losing out as customers.
He said: "Also with the regulations coming in, the whole intention of the power unit thing is to have some level of parity.
"So the chances of someone else getting much further ahead of you, even if they're the supplier, is less than the past."
Sky Sports F1's live Abu Dhabi GP schedule
Friday November 24
- 12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)
- 2.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday November 25
- 10.15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)
- 12.15pm: F2 Sprint
- 1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up
- 2pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying
- 4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday November 26
- 9.10am: F2 Feature Race
- 11.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Abu Dhabi GP build-up
- 1pm: The ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX
- 3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction
- 4pm: Ted's Notebook
After the thrills of Las Vegas, Formula 1 heads to Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit for the 2023 season finale and another stunning spectacle under the lights. Watch the Abu Dhabi weekend live on Sky Sports F1, with lights out on Sunday at 1pm. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW