Formula 1: McLaren extend Mercedes power unit deal until 2030 ahead of 2026 regulation change

McLaren will continue to use a Mercedes-Benz power unit until the end of the 2030 season after extending their deal into Formula 1's next era of engine regulations.

The deal means McLaren will become Mercedes' first customer under the new regulations that will come into F1 for the 2026 season.

McLaren's latest partnership with Mercedes has been active since 2021, with the previous deal having been set to run until the end of 2025.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said: "Mercedes-Benz have been a brilliant and reliable partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

Despite having crashed out of the last race in Las Vegas, McLaren's Lando Norris is optimistic he can finish the season on a high with a podium in Abu Dhabi.

"The extension signifies the confidence that our shareholders and the wider team have in their powertrains and the direction we're taking with them into the new era of regulations ahead.

"We have been successful together, both in the last three seasons and when they previously powered the team, so we look forward to the success to come as we continue our journey to fight consistently at the front of the grid."

After a poor start to their 2023 campaign, McLaren made a stunning return to prominence following major mid-season upgrades, and have since been a close rival of Mercedes in the battle behind Red Bull's dominant RB19.

"It has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy to work with strong customer teams," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said.

Watch as we went behind the scenes with McLaren at the US Grand Prix, including interviews with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

"This has many advantages: it gives a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning, and strengthens the overall F1 business case for Mercedes-Benz. McLaren have been fierce and fair competitors since 2021, especially in the second half of this season.

"McLaren's strong performances underline the importance of transparent and equal supply to all customer teams in the sport, if we wish to achieve the goal of 10 teams capable of fighting for podium finishes."

F1's new engine regulations for 2026 will see the current four engine manufacturers increase to six, with the new power units to use 50 per cent electrical power in a push for greater sustainability.

Brundle: The deal works for McLaren

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle said he isn't surprised by McLaren opting to remain a customer rather than attempting to build their own engines.

"I don't think McLaren are in need to spend a few hundred million or a billion on a motor when you can have the Mercedes," Brundle said.

Ride onboard as Lewis Hamilton eventually gets past Lando Norris after a brilliant tussle for second at the Circuit of the Americas.

"I think it works for them."

Sky Sports F1's Damon Hill agreed that teams can be confident they aren't losing out as customers.

He said: "Also with the regulations coming in, the whole intention of the power unit thing is to have some level of parity.

"So the chances of someone else getting much further ahead of you, even if they're the supplier, is less than the past."

