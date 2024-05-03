Miami GP Sprint Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc to pole as Mercedes suffer early exits

Max Verstappen beat Charles Leclerc to Miami Grand Prix Sprint pole as Mercedes suffered a dismal start to the weekend with a double early exit.

Verstappen struggled with his Red Bull throughout the session, including on the lap that he secured pole with, but the other contenders fell away to leave the world championship leader at the top of the timesheet.

Ferrari's Leclerc recovered from missing most of the weekend's only practice session earlier on Friday to take second as he finished a tenth back from the Dutchman.

Lando Norris had appeared the most likely driver to deny Verstappen pole having topped SQ1 and SQ2 in his significantly upgraded McLaren but the Brit will only start ninth after struggling in SQ3.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez took third, while Daniel Ricciardo claimed a hugely impressive fourth for Red Bull's junior team RB as the Australian fights for his future in the sport.

Carlos Sainz was fifth for Ferrari ahead of McLaren's Piastri, while Lance Stroll claimed a rare qualifying victory over Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso as they took seventh and eighth, respectively.

Mercedes, who also brought upgrades to the Miami International Autodrome, continued their dismal start to the season as both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were knocked in SQ2.

Miami GP Sprint Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.641 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.108 3) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.235 4) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.403 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.462 6) Oscar Piasti McLaren +0.520 7) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.734 8) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.778 9) Lando Norris McLaren +0.831 10) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.835 Knocked out in SQ2 11) George Russell Mercedes 1:28.343 12) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.371 13) Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:28.379 14) Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:28.614 15) Yuki Tsunoda RB No time set Knocked out in SQ1 16) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29.185 17) Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:29.267 18) Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:29.360 19) Logan Sargeant Williams 1:29.551 20) Alex Albon Williams 1:29.858

Managing partner of the 2024 Miami GP Tom Garfinkel tells Sky Sports' Craig Slater the improvements they have made to the track and its surroundings to improve the experience for both competitors and spectators

