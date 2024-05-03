Miami GP Sprint Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc to pole as Mercedes suffer early exits

Max Verstappen claimed Sprint pole for Red Bull at the Miami GP; Charles Leclerc second for Ferrari; Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both out in SQ2; watch the Sprint on Saturday at 5pm, with Qualifying at 9pm and the Miami GP itself on Sunday at 9pm - live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 3 May 2024 22:42, UK
Max Verstappen beat Charles Leclerc to Miami Grand Prix Sprint pole as Mercedes suffered a dismal start to the weekend with a double early exit.
Verstappen struggled with his Red Bull throughout the session, including on the lap that he secured pole with, but the other contenders fell away to leave the world championship leader at the top of the timesheet.
Ferrari's Leclerc recovered from missing most of the weekend's only practice session earlier on Friday to take second as he finished a tenth back from the Dutchman.
Lando Norris had appeared the most likely driver to deny Verstappen pole having topped SQ1 and SQ2 in his significantly upgraded McLaren but the Brit will only start ninth after struggling in SQ3.
Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez took third, while Daniel Ricciardo claimed a hugely impressive fourth for Red Bull's junior team RB as the Australian fights for his future in the sport.
Carlos Sainz was fifth for Ferrari ahead of McLaren's Piastri, while Lance Stroll claimed a rare qualifying victory over Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso as they took seventh and eighth, respectively.
Mercedes, who also brought upgrades to the Miami International Autodrome, continued their dismal start to the season as both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were knocked in SQ2.
More to follow...
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27.641
|2) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.108
|3) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.235
|4) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+0.403
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.462
|6) Oscar Piasti
|McLaren
|+0.520
|7) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.734
|8) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.778
|9) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.831
|10) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+0.835
|Knocked out in SQ2
|11) George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:28.343
|12) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:28.371
|13) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:28.379
|14) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:28.614
|15) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|No time set
|Knocked out in SQ1
|16) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:29.185
|17) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:29.267
|18) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:29.360
|19) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:29.551
|20) Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:29.858
Saturday May 4
3.25pm: F1 Academy Qualifying
4pm: Miami GP Sprint (race starts at 5pm)
6.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
7.05pm: F1 Academy Race 1
8pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up*
9pm: Miami GP Qualifying*
11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*
Sunday May 5
6.05pm: F1 Academy Race 2
7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Miami GP build-up*
9pm: The MIAMI GRAND PRIX*
11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*
Midnight: Ted's Notebook*
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
