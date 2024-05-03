Adrian Newey: Red Bull boss Christian Horner says legendary F1 designer's exit not impacted by tensions within team

Red Bull boss Christian Horner insists legendary designer Adrian Newey's decision to leave the reigning world champions has not been impacted by recent tensions within the team.

​​​​​​Red Bull announced on Wednesday that Newey was stepping back from his role as chief technical officer of the Formula 1 team with immediate effect and will work on other projects before he is allowed to leave early next year.

It has been widely reported that Newey's decision to leave was influenced by a cooling of his relationship with Horner, with public feuding at the top of the team further disillusioning the 65-year-old.

Asked if tensions at Red Bull were a factor in Newey's exit, Horner told Sky Sports F1: "Absolutely not. This has been coming for some time.

"There was discussion pretty much 12 months ago that it might have been the time for Adrian to look at stepping back, so I know it's been on his mind for some time. It's something we've had to plan for."

Newey's exit comes with Red Bull on a historically dominant streak, with Max Verstappen chasing a fourth successive drivers' title and the team a third successive constructors' title this year.

However, the atmosphere at Red Bull has been clouded by a period of sustained turbulence following the investigation earlier this year by their Austrian parent company into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Horner by a female colleague. The grievance against Horner, who has always denied the claims, was dismissed on February 28. The woman who brought the complaint has since appealed against the outcome.

Following the allegations against Horner, a perceived power struggle at Red Bull has been playing out with Horner coming under heavy pressure after his star driver's father, Jos Verstappen, called for the team principal to leave.

"What better time to go than with the run of form we've had in the last couple of seasons with the way the team is performing," Horner continued.

"He's stepping aside, not leaving the company, but stepping aside from F1 while we are right at the top of our game.

"We will be very sad to see him go. He's been an immense part of our team over the last two decades. It will be with sadness we see him depart but the show goes on."

Horner explains allowing Newey early exit

Given his remarkable record of success within F1, helping Williams and McLaren to win multiple titles before joining Red Bull in 2006, Newey is now the sport's most-wanted free agent.

He is understood to have received offers from Ferrari and Aston Martin, while Williams boss James Vowles says he has also made an approach.

Some were surprised by Red Bull agreeing an exit which allows Newey to join a rival as soon as he officially departs next year.

"Yes, you can hold people to pieces of paper, but it's about relationships at the end of the day and respect," Horner said.

"What he chooses to do beyond that, if he ends up re-finding his motivation to go all in in F1, then who knows.

"He's not going to be short of offers but I think the most important thing for him at the moment is to get some rest."

'Verstappen future not impacted by Newey exit'

Red Bull have also faced speculation over the possibility of Verstappen leaving the team, but Horner insists Newey's exit will not impact the world champion's future.

When addressing the media on Thursday, Verstappen appeared to back up Horner's claim that Newey's role has been reduced in recent years, as the Dutchman said it was "not as dramatic" as it seemed.

"Max is very happy in the team. He's got a wonderful group of engineers around him. He's got a great car, in the best car on the grid, driving in the form of his life," Horner said.

"It's not about contracts, it's about being content. That's the same for any driver. He has that, he has that dynamic around him. I think what you are seeing with him is a driver that is revelling in that environment."

Verstappen's contract, which runs to 2028, is understood to have a clause that would allow him to leave if Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko were to exit before then.

Horner clarified that there is no such clause in Verstappen's contract relating to Newey's departure.

"Max's contract will always remain confidential but there are no clauses that link to Adrian in anyway to Max," Horner added.

"They have enjoyed a good relationship over the years, as have our previous drivers.

"Max, as well, understands there has been a planning process to this and it's not just a knee-jerk [reaction]. So the structure will not change with Adrian stepping back."

Managing partner of the 2024 Miami GP Tom Garfinkel tells Sky Sports' Craig Slater the improvements they have made to the track and its surroundings to improve the experience for both competitors and spectators

