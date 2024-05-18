Emilia Romagna GP: Nico Hulkenberg admits intentionally helping Max Verstappen to Imola pole

Nico Hulkenberg has admitted he intentionally gave Max Verstappen a slipstream on the final runs in Qualifying which helped the Red Bull driver claim pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

After the first runs in Q3, Verstappen was fastest from Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc on a 1:14.869.

Verstappen improved to a 1:14.746 on his last run, which he needed to do, as the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando both went quicker than the reigning world champion's initial Q3 lap time.

After Qualifying, footage showed Nico Hulkenberg, who qualified in 10th, towed Verstappen down to the first chicane on the Dutchman's final Q3 lap, which almost certainly made a key difference in the battle for pole.

"Max and I have been helping each other out in Qualifying," Hulkenberg told Sky Sports F1.

"He helped me out a few times in Q2 and I returned the favour. You need support sometimes."

Verstappen: We were tow buddies

Hulkenberg was the first driver to complete his final Q3 run and Verstappen tactically let the Haas driver through before the penultimate corner, as Hulkenberg was on a flying lap, and followed him through the final corners.

This meant Verstappen was in the slipstream of Hulkenberg on the main straight as the Haas driver was punching a hole in the air with his car, therefore giving the car behind less drag.

Normally, the driver in front would get out of the way after completing their own lap to not help the car behind but Hulkenberg kept his foot on the throttle pedal and towed Verstappen all the way down to the first braking zone at the Tamburello Chicane.

"We were tow buddies out there in Q2 already, and in Q3. So I gave him a tow to Turn 17, then he gave me a tow to Turn Two," said Verstappen.

"I think I arrived a bit too quick for my liking because I did miss Turn Two a little bit, so I did gain and then I did lose a bit in Turn Two.

"Overall, I think it did help me a little bit. But when you are struggling the whole weekend and then finally it's coming around, you have to look for these little advantages to try to stay ahead, and it worked out beautifully."

