Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver claims he would have won F1 title much earlier in a McLaren car
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen feels he would have won this year's F1 title "much earlier" if he was in a McLaren; watch the Qatar GP Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday, with the Sprint at 2pm on Saturday, with the main race itself at 4pm on Sunday
Wednesday 27 November 2024 17:00, UK
Max Verstappen has claimed he would also have won this year's Formula 1 title had he been driving for McLaren instead of Red Bull, and much earlier!
Verstappen clinched his fourth successive world title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, two races from the end of a season during which Red Bull - constructors' champions for the past two years - have been usurped as the grid's fastest team, with McLaren and Ferrari moving ahead in the standings.
Verstappen's eight race wins this year are still five more than any other driver, although only one of those came in the last 12 races.
- What went wrong for Lando Norris? The factors that undid his title bid
- Martin Brundle column: Verdict on Las Vegas GP and Max Verstappen's title win
- When to watch the Qatar Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1
- Get Sky Sports or stream F1 and more with NOW
He said after clinching the crown on Sunday that he was "very proud" of retaining the championship as "for 70 per cent of the season we didn't have the fastest car, but actually we still extended our lead".
That fact was seemingly on Verstappen's mind when Zak Brown, McLaren's chief executive, stopped to congratulate the Dutchman on his title win midway through an interview with Sky Sports F1 after Sunday's race.
Trending
- Trent returns to Liverpool bench, Salah 'in not out' vs Real Madrid LIVE!
- Kamara starts for Aston Villa vs Juventus LIVE! Plus predict the score...
- Celtic unchanged vs Club Brugge LIVE!
- Man Utd latest: Fans fume over 'offensive' ticket price increase
- Leeds, Boro, Derby in action | Five live games on Sky Sports+ tonight!
- Guardiola clarifies comments over scratches on face and head
- 'Man City 115 charges hearing to conclude in December' - reports
- England beat South Africa by 36 runs in second T20I - as it happened
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Saudi clubs not actively trying to sign Salah
- Amorim on restoring Rashford: 'He has to be the first to want it'
As they shared a warm exchange, Verstappen playfully said, "like you said, before I could only win it in the fastest car. This year has been a little bit different!", in apparent reference to comments made by Brown in an interview earlier this year.
And speaking later on to Dutch media as his title celebrations continued, Verstappen was quoted by De Telegraaf as saying: "Things like that only motivate me. If people are critical and think that I can only win in the best car, then I prove the opposite.
"If I don't get credit for this now, then I don't know what else I can do.
"Would I have become champion in the McLaren? Yes! And much earlier too."
In his cheeky exchange with Brown, Verstappen appeared to be reminding the McLaren chief of remarks the American made in an interview on F1's Beyond the Grid podcast back in May when the Dutchman was still dominating the early phase of the season.
Asked if he would rather have a star car designer or a star driver, Brown said: "Well, ultimately you need both. I don't think without a star driver you're going to win, so you need both.
"First it does start with the car. People ask me all the time 'is it car or driver?' and it's like 'well, it's both'.
"But the way I characterise it is I think there are six, seven drivers on the grid that would be world champions in the Red Bull.
"As great as Max is, and he's one of the best ever, I don't think Max wins the world championship today in any other car other than the Red Bull.
"But then when you look at Sergio Perez, who is an excellent racing driver who has shown on his day he can run with Max, look at the difference there.
"So I think you need both because as Formula 1 gets closer, and Max is doing such a special job, but look at what's going on from P2, P3, P4, P5, one day we're P2, next day we're P5, and it's all moving around. So the cars are so close that that's when the driver's going to make the difference, so you need both at the end of the day."
Verstappen, meanwhile, was also asked on Sunday whether anyone else could have triumphed in this year's Red Bull amid difficulties with the RB20 from mid-season.
He quipped: "We are in Vegas, so you can maybe bet on that. I would say, 'I wish them the best of luck!'"
Sky Sports F1's live Qatar GP schedule
Thursday November 28
3pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday November 29
9.55am: F1 Academy Practice One
11am: F2 Practice
1pm: Qatar GP Practice One (practice starts at 1.30pm)
2.55pm: F1 Academy Practice Two
4.05pm: F2 Qualifying
5pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 5.30pm)*
Saturday November 30
12.10pm: F1 Academy Qualifying
1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up
2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT
3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
4pm: F2 Sprint Race
5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up
6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING
8pm: F1 Academy: Race One
8.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday December 1
10.55am: F1 Academy Race Two
12.15pm: F2 Feature Race
2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up
4pm: The QATAR GRAND PRIX
6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction
7pm: Ted's Notebook
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
Formula 1's season-ending triple-header continues this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream the final two F1 races and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime