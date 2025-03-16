F1 Concorde Agreement: Teams agree commercial terms for new 2026 deal as FIA talks 'near completion'

Formula 1 has announced that all of the sport's teams have signed the 2026 Concorde Commercial Agreement.

The current Concorde Agreement - which is a tripartite deal between the teams, the sport's governing body the FIA and F1's owners, Liberty Media - is expiring at the end of the 2025 season, which begins on Sunday with the Australian Grand Prix.

While the FIA still needs to finalise governance terms of the new deal, Formula 1 confirmed on Sunday that all 11 teams, including new 2026 entry Cadillac, have agreed the commercial framework for a new five-year deal that will run to the end of 2030.

A Formula 1 statement said: "Formula 1 can confirm that all teams have signed the 2026 Concorde Commercial Agreement, which secures the long-term economic strength of the sport.

"Formula 1 has never been in a stronger position and all stakeholders have seen positive benefits and significant growth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from all 10 teams as they launch their liveries at the F1 75 LIVE.

"We thank all the teams for their engagement during this process to reach the best outcome for the sport.

"The 2026 Concorde Governance Agreement will be finalised in due course."

The FIA told Sky Sports News on Sunday that the governing body's part of the deal is "nearing completion".

The new deal oversees the start of a new rules cycle for F1, with changes to both engine and chassis regulations incoming for the start of next season.

The current Concorde Agreement allows for a maximum of 25 races to be on the sport's calendar, a figure which the current schedule is one short of.

Unlike the previous agreement reached in 2020, the new terms have been agreed with little public discourse or drama, which is perhaps a reflection of the extremely healthy position the sport finds itself in.

The F1 circus heads straight to Shanghai this week for the first Sprint weekend of the season at the Chinese GP, with coverage starting on Friday live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime