Update

F1 team-mate 2025 head-to-head: Qualifying, Race, Sprint latest scores, results from Formula 1 season

The latest intra-team scores in Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz and more; watch all 24 race weekends live on Sky Sports F1 in the 2025 season, with the Singapore Grand Prix next on October 3-5

Monday 22 September 2025 08:08, UK

Highlights of the Italian Grand Prix from Monza.

Formula 1's 2025 grid features eight new driver pairings and so the battles for supremacy at each team are set to prove particularly fascinating this year.

Check back here after each race weekend in the season for the latest scores to see which driver at each team is ahead in the qualifying, race and championship points head to heads…

Statistics correct up to and including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 21.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri - McLaren

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Image: Piastri and Norris

Into their third season as team-mates, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took McLaren to their first Constructors' Championship title in 26 years in 2024 and are now each determined to become drivers' champion for the first time this time around. But who will ultimately come out on top in the head to head and will it yield the sport's ultimate prize?

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Norris 8-9 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 0-3 Piastri

RACE
Grand Prix: Norris 9-8 Piastri
Sprint: Norris 1-2 Piastri

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Norris 299-324 Piastri
Placing: Norris 2nd-1st Piastri

Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Image: Leclerc and Hamilton

The team-mate head to head which has been most eagerly anticipated ever since Lewis Hamilton stunned F1 by signing for Ferrari from this season. Will it be the 40-year-old seven-time world champion or Ferrari's long-time protege who wins the key battles in year one?

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Leclerc 13-4 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 2-1 Hamilton

RACE
Grand Prix*: Leclerc 12-3 Hamilton
Sprint: Leclerc 1-2 Hamilton

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Leclerc 165-121 Hamilton
Placing: Leclerc 5th-6th Hamilton

*no score awarded for Chinese GP as both drivers were disqualified and both drivers retired from the Dutch GP

Max Verstappen vs Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

Verstappen and Tsunoda
Image: Verstappen and Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda is the next driver to take on four-time world champion Max Verstappen, parachuted into the Red Bull seat from Racing Bulls from the third round in Bahrain with Liam Lawson demoted after just two races following struggles in the RB21 car.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Verstappen 15-0 Tsunoda
Sprint: Verstappen 2-0 Tsunoda

RACE
Grand Prix: Verstappen 14-1 Tsunoda
Sprint: Verstappen 1-1 Tsunoda

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Verstappen 255-20 Tsunoda
Placing: Verstappen 3rd-17th Tsunoda

Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls after two rounds.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

RACE
Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson
Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli
Image: Russell and Antonelli

After three years faring well up against the illustrious Hamilton, George Russell has experienced something of a role reversal for 2025 with the Briton now Mercedes' experienced hand up against teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli. Like Russell, Antonelli is a graduate of the team's young driver programme and performing well against Russell will bode well for his nascent career.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Russell 15-2 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 2-1 Antonelli

RACE
Grand Prix: Russell 17-0 Antonelli
Sprint: Russell 3-0 Antonelli

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Russell 212-78 Antonelli
Placing: Russell 4th-7th Antonelli

Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Image: Alonso and Stroll

Aston Martin's pairing are in their third year in tandem. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso has unsurprisingly dominated the intra-team battle up to now, but Lance Stroll will be keen to close the gap in the 2025 campaign.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Alonso 17-0 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 2-1 Stroll

RACE
Grand Prix: Alonso 10-7 Stroll
Sprint: Alonso 0-3 Stroll

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Alonso 30-32 Stroll
Placing: Alonso 14th-11th Stroll

Pierre Gasly vs Franco Colapinto - Alpine

Franco Colapinto became Pierre Gasly's team-mate from the seventh round in Imola after he replaced Jack Doohan, who was dropped.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Gasly 7-4 Colapinto
Sprint: Gasly 1-0 Colapinto

RACE
Grand Prix: Gasly 7-4 Colapinto
Sprint: Gasly 0-1 Colapinto

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Gasly 20-0 Colapinto
Placing: Gasly 16th-20th Colapinto

Doohan spent the opening six events as Gasly's team-mate.

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan
Image: Gasly and Doohan

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Gasly 5-1 Doohan
Sprint: Gasly 1-1 Doohan

RACE
Grand Prix*: Gasly 4-1 Doohan
Sprint: Gasly 2-0 Doohan

*no score awarded for Chinese GP as Gasly was disqualified

Esteban Ocon vs Oliver Bearman - Haas

Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon
Image: Bearman and Ocon

The Haas team's all-new pairing represents an intriguing mix between the experience of race winner and four-time podium finisher Esteban Ocon and the youth of Oliver Bearman, who impressed in three stand-in drives for the team and backers Ferrari in 2024.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Ocon 9-8 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 2-1 Bearman

RACE
Grand Prix: Ocon 9-8 Bearman
Sprint: Ocon 1-2 Bearman

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Ocon 28-16 Bearman
Placing: Ocon 15th-19th Bearman

Liam Lawson vs Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

Lawson and Hadjar
Image: Lawson and Hadjar

After just two races alongside Tsunoda before the Japanese driver's unexpected call-up to the senior Red Bull team, Isack Hadjar's rookie season of F1 will now be measured against the only slightly more experienced Liam Lawson, who is swiftly back at Racing Bulls for what is already his third different stint at the junior squad.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Lawson 4-11 Hadjar
Sprint: Lawson 0-2 Hadjar

RACE
Grand Prix: Lawson 4-10 Hadjar*
Sprint: Lawson 0-2 Hadjar

*no score awarded for British GP as both drivers retired

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Lawson 30-39 Hadjar
Placing: Lawson 13th-9th Hadjar

Tsuonda was Hadjar's team-mate for the first two race weekends in Australia and China.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 1-1 Hadjar
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

RACE
Grand Prix: Tsunoda 0-1 Hadjar*
Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

* No score awarded for Australian GP as Hadjar crashed on formation lap and did not start race

Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz - Williams

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz
Image: Albon and Sainz

Williams have their strongest driver pairing for years after four-time race winner Carlos Sainz's winter arrival from Ferrari and the match-up with Alex Albon is going to be one that is closely monitored all season to see which of the highly-rated pair comes out ahead.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Albon 8-9 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 2-1 Sainz

RACE
Grand Prix*: Albon 11-5 Sainz
Sprint: Albon 2-1 Sainz

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Albon 70-31 Sainz
Placing: Albon 8th-12th Sainz

*No score awarded for Austrian Grand Prix as both drivers retired

Nico Hulkenberg vs Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto
Image: Hulkenberg and Bortoleto

Like rivals Haas, Sauber field a completely new line-up for this year and one which blends experience with rookie youth. Nico Hulkenberg is a reliable yardstick for Gabriel Bortoleto, the reigning F2 champion, to measure himself against.

QUALIFYING
Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 6-11 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 1-2 Bortoleto

RACE
Grand Prix*: Hulkenberg 9-7 Bortoleto
Sprint: Hulkenberg 1-2 Bortoleto

CHAMPIONSHIP
Points: Hulkenberg 37-18 Bortoleto
Placing: Hulkenberg 10th-18th Bortoleto

*no score awarded for Bahrain GP as Hulkenberg was disqualified

