F1 team-mate 2025 head-to-head: Qualifying, Race, Sprint latest scores, results from Formula 1 season

Formula 1's 2025 grid features eight new driver pairings and so the battles for supremacy at each team are set to prove particularly fascinating this year.

Check back here after each race weekend in the season for the latest scores to see which driver at each team is ahead in the qualifying, race and championship points head to heads…

Statistics correct up to and including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 21.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri - McLaren

Image: Piastri and Norris

Into their third season as team-mates, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took McLaren to their first Constructors' Championship title in 26 years in 2024 and are now each determined to become drivers' champion for the first time this time around. But who will ultimately come out on top in the head to head and will it yield the sport's ultimate prize?

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Norris 8-9 Piastri

Sprint: Norris 0-3 Piastri

RACE

Grand Prix: Norris 9-8 Piastri

Sprint: Norris 1-2 Piastri

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Norris 299-324 Piastri

Placing: Norris 2nd-1st Piastri

Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

Image: Leclerc and Hamilton

The team-mate head to head which has been most eagerly anticipated ever since Lewis Hamilton stunned F1 by signing for Ferrari from this season. Will it be the 40-year-old seven-time world champion or Ferrari's long-time protege who wins the key battles in year one?

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Leclerc 13-4 Hamilton

Sprint: Leclerc 2-1 Hamilton

RACE

Grand Prix*: Leclerc 12-3 Hamilton

Sprint: Leclerc 1-2 Hamilton

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Leclerc 165-121 Hamilton

Placing: Leclerc 5th-6th Hamilton

*no score awarded for Chinese GP as both drivers were disqualified and both drivers retired from the Dutch GP

Max Verstappen vs Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

Image: Verstappen and Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda is the next driver to take on four-time world champion Max Verstappen, parachuted into the Red Bull seat from Racing Bulls from the third round in Bahrain with Liam Lawson demoted after just two races following struggles in the RB21 car.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Verstappen 15-0 Tsunoda

Sprint: Verstappen 2-0 Tsunoda

RACE

Grand Prix: Verstappen 14-1 Tsunoda

Sprint: Verstappen 1-1 Tsunoda

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Verstappen 255-20 Tsunoda

Placing: Verstappen 3rd-17th Tsunoda

Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls after two rounds.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson

Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

RACE

Grand Prix: Verstappen 2-0 Lawson

Sprint: Verstappen 1-0 Lawson

George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

Image: Russell and Antonelli

After three years faring well up against the illustrious Hamilton, George Russell has experienced something of a role reversal for 2025 with the Briton now Mercedes' experienced hand up against teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli. Like Russell, Antonelli is a graduate of the team's young driver programme and performing well against Russell will bode well for his nascent career.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Russell 15-2 Antonelli

Sprint: Russell 2-1 Antonelli

RACE

Grand Prix: Russell 17-0 Antonelli

Sprint: Russell 3-0 Antonelli

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Russell 212-78 Antonelli

Placing: Russell 4th-7th Antonelli

Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

Image: Alonso and Stroll

Aston Martin's pairing are in their third year in tandem. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso has unsurprisingly dominated the intra-team battle up to now, but Lance Stroll will be keen to close the gap in the 2025 campaign.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Alonso 17-0 Stroll

Sprint: Alonso 2-1 Stroll

RACE

Grand Prix: Alonso 10-7 Stroll

Sprint: Alonso 0-3 Stroll

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Alonso 30-32 Stroll

Placing: Alonso 14th-11th Stroll

Pierre Gasly vs Franco Colapinto - Alpine

Franco Colapinto became Pierre Gasly's team-mate from the seventh round in Imola after he replaced Jack Doohan, who was dropped.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Gasly 7-4 Colapinto

Sprint: Gasly 1-0 Colapinto

RACE

Grand Prix: Gasly 7-4 Colapinto

Sprint: Gasly 0-1 Colapinto

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Gasly 20-0 Colapinto

Placing: Gasly 16th-20th Colapinto

Doohan spent the opening six events as Gasly's team-mate.

Image: Gasly and Doohan

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Gasly 5-1 Doohan

Sprint: Gasly 1-1 Doohan

RACE

Grand Prix*: Gasly 4-1 Doohan

Sprint: Gasly 2-0 Doohan

*no score awarded for Chinese GP as Gasly was disqualified

Esteban Ocon vs Oliver Bearman - Haas

Image: Bearman and Ocon

The Haas team's all-new pairing represents an intriguing mix between the experience of race winner and four-time podium finisher Esteban Ocon and the youth of Oliver Bearman, who impressed in three stand-in drives for the team and backers Ferrari in 2024.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Ocon 9-8 Bearman

Sprint: Ocon 2-1 Bearman

RACE

Grand Prix: Ocon 9-8 Bearman

Sprint: Ocon 1-2 Bearman

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Ocon 28-16 Bearman

Placing: Ocon 15th-19th Bearman

Liam Lawson vs Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

Image: Lawson and Hadjar

After just two races alongside Tsunoda before the Japanese driver's unexpected call-up to the senior Red Bull team, Isack Hadjar's rookie season of F1 will now be measured against the only slightly more experienced Liam Lawson, who is swiftly back at Racing Bulls for what is already his third different stint at the junior squad.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Lawson 4-11 Hadjar

Sprint: Lawson 0-2 Hadjar

RACE

Grand Prix: Lawson 4-10 Hadjar*

Sprint: Lawson 0-2 Hadjar

*no score awarded for British GP as both drivers retired

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Lawson 30-39 Hadjar

Placing: Lawson 13th-9th Hadjar

Tsuonda was Hadjar's team-mate for the first two race weekends in Australia and China.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Tsunoda 1-1 Hadjar

Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

RACE

Grand Prix: Tsunoda 0-1 Hadjar*

Sprint: Tsunoda 1-0 Hadjar

* No score awarded for Australian GP as Hadjar crashed on formation lap and did not start race

Alex Albon vs Carlos Sainz - Williams

Image: Albon and Sainz

Williams have their strongest driver pairing for years after four-time race winner Carlos Sainz's winter arrival from Ferrari and the match-up with Alex Albon is going to be one that is closely monitored all season to see which of the highly-rated pair comes out ahead.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Albon 8-9 Sainz

Sprint: Albon 2-1 Sainz

RACE

Grand Prix*: Albon 11-5 Sainz

Sprint: Albon 2-1 Sainz

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Albon 70-31 Sainz

Placing: Albon 8th-12th Sainz

*No score awarded for Austrian Grand Prix as both drivers retired

Nico Hulkenberg vs Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

Image: Hulkenberg and Bortoleto

Like rivals Haas, Sauber field a completely new line-up for this year and one which blends experience with rookie youth. Nico Hulkenberg is a reliable yardstick for Gabriel Bortoleto, the reigning F2 champion, to measure himself against.

QUALIFYING

Grand Prix: Hulkenberg 6-11 Bortoleto

Sprint: Hulkenberg 1-2 Bortoleto

RACE

Grand Prix*: Hulkenberg 9-7 Bortoleto

Sprint: Hulkenberg 1-2 Bortoleto

CHAMPIONSHIP

Points: Hulkenberg 37-18 Bortoleto

Placing: Hulkenberg 10th-18th Bortoleto

*no score awarded for Bahrain GP as Hulkenberg was disqualified

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime