Lewis Hamilton says suggestions he has lost faith in Ferrari are "complete rubbish" after early setbacks
Lewis Hamilton says he has 100 per cent faith in Ferrari despite setbacks during his first two races with the team; watch Friday's practice sessions at 3.30am and 7am before qualifying for the Japanese GP at 7am on Saturday, live on Sky Sports F1
Thursday 3 April 2025 09:50, UK
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed suggestions he may have lost faith in Ferrari following the team's double disqualification in China as "complete rubbish".
Having joined the Italian team in a blockbuster switch from Mercedes, Hamilton finished 10th on debut in Australia then claimed a maiden victory in the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint, but was then disqualified from the full-length race a day later after taking the chequered flag in sixth.
The seven-time world champion would have finished higher in Australia if it had not have been for a costly strategy call to stay out on dry tyres in wet conditions, while his disqualification in China was the result of a excessive wear on the plank of the SF-25.
Speaking to the media on Thursday for the first time since his disqualification in China, Hamilton said: "I don't really feel any frustration afterwards. It is what it is. Of course, we've gone through everything.
"I was at the factory on Wednesday and there were lots of learnings. We take the highs and lows together as a team.
"Obviously, it's not what everyone's worked hard to have happen on a race weekend. No team, or no engineer and no mechanic puts all the effort in for something like that.
"I'd say the most impressive thing is how the team have taken it, how they've worked, how they've churned through the data, and how we progress from here is most important.
"I saw someone said something on whether I'm losing faith in the team, which is complete rubbish. I have absolute 100 per cent faith in this team."
'I never expected to be winning from race one'
The union of the sport's most famous driver and team resulted in huge amounts of hype in the weeks leading up to the 2025 season, but Hamilton has insisted he never expected instant success.
He said: "There was obviously a huge amount of hype at the beginning of the year and I don't know if everyone was expecting us to be winning from race one and winning a championship in our first year, but that wasn't my expectation.
"I know that I'm coming into a new culture, a new team and it's going to take time."
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 later on Thursday, Hamilton reiterated his faith in Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur.
"I really spent these past couple of months just trying to observe the way this team operates - it's just different to what I've experienced," he said.
"Every team has been different - McLaren was different, Mercedes was different again to McLaren, and here again.
"So, just observing and seeing where I can contribute and what I can bring to the table. There are areas that we need to elevate, for sure, but I think Fred's got a great approach."
Hamilton also revealed the terms of his departure from Mercedes - after 12 seasons with the Silver Arrows - prevented him from featuring in December's post-season test in Abu Dhabi, which gave drivers the chance to test the new 2025 tyres for the first time.
That, along with an issue on the final day of February's pre-season testing in Bahrain, prevented him from gaining long-run experience on the new compounds.
He said: "And, again, I didn't expect to come straight into the season and win race one - already the Sprint race was a real bonus, to be honest.
"It was the first time I actually had done a long run on any of the tyres and then, in the race, it was the first time I'd actually driven the C2 tyre."
