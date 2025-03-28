Japanese GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream Suzuka F1 race on Sky Sports

The early UK start times continue at the start of the new Formula 1 season as one of the most popular circuits of them all - Suzuka - plays host to round three of the campaign at the Japanese Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1 from April 4-6.

The first leg of the year's first triple-header before F1 heads to the Middle East for consecutive events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia over the following fortnight, Suzuka remains one of the drivers' favourite venues with its flowing high-speed sweeps challenging them on track and putting their cars to stern aerodynamic test.

And the ever-enthusiastic Japanese crowd will certainly have an extra spring in their step this year after Yuki Tsunoda's sudden promotion to the main Red Bull team, the home hero earning the high-profile drive at the expense of Liam Lawson who drops back to Racing Bulls after just two races.

Although beaten by team-mate Oscar Piastri last time out in China, Lando Norris still holds the early lead of the world championship with a small cushion of eight points over reigning champion Max Verstappen, who in turn is one point ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and two ahead of Piastri.

But Ferrari are adrift in both world title chases and will be desperate to hit back at round three after the promise of Lewis Hamilton's first win in red in the Shanghai Sprint was followed by a costly double disqualification in the main Grand Prix to end what had already been a disappointing race-day performance from the Scuderia.

Japanese GP track - Suzuka Circuit

There are fewer more iconic and famous sections of Formula 1 circuit anywhere in the world than the 3.6 miles that make up Japan's legendary Suzuka.

The figure-of-eight track features an array of famous fast corners known by name such as the Esses, the Degners, Spoon and 130R, which all combine to create one of motorsport's most challenging layouts for drivers and their cars.

On the F1 calendar in all but four seasons since its 1987 debut, Honda-owned Suzuka's original position at the tail end of the calendar mean it is associated with some of the sport's most famous title-deciding races including Ayrton Senna vs Alain Prost - twice.

Occupying an earlier April slot since 2024, the F1 fraternity now visits during Japan's famous and picturesque cherry blossom season.

Japanese GP weather in Suzuka

Early week-out forecasts for Suzuka point towards a dry start to the event with sunny intervals on Friday and Saturday, before a growing threat of rain into Sunday's race day.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the high teens throughout.

Japanese GP 2025 dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - practice, qualifying and race

Thursday April 3

5am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday April 4

3am: Japanese GP Practice One (session starts at 3.30am)

5.30am: Team Principals' Press Conference

6.45am: Japanese GP Practice Two (session starts at 7am)

8.15am: The F1 Show

Saturday April 5

3.15am: Japanese GP Practice Three (session starts at 3.30am)

6am: Japanese GP Qualifying build-up

7am: Japanese GP Qualifying

9am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday April 6

4.30am: Japanese GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

6am: THE JAPANESE GRAND PRIX

8am: Japanese GP reaction: Chequered Flag

9am: Ted's Notebook

