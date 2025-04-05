Japanese GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen stuns Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri to take Suzuka pole

Max Verstappen produced a major upset to snatch pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix from McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It had appeared throughout the weekend that claiming pole would be a formality for McLaren, whose drivers have shared a pole and win each at the opening two rounds of the 2025 season, but Red Bull's Verstappen came from nowhere to trump them.

Piastri was clearly fastest on the first runs in Q3, before Norris appeared to have snatched pole with his second attempt, but Verstappen delivered a time of 1:26.983 to take a fourth successive Suzuka pole as the top three were left separated by less than half a tenth of a second.

The remarkable nature of Verstappen's effort was emphasised by the four-time world champion's new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda only managing 15th on his Red Bull debut, finishing a place behind Liam Lawson, the driver he was switched with from junior squad Racing Bulls.

The brilliance of Verstappen's lap was also highlighted by the reaction from the Red Bull garage. His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase described it as "insane", while team principal Christian Horner's verdict was "unbelievable".

Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari but Lewis Hamilton was three tenths off his team-mate in a disappointing eighth as the seven-time world champion's turbulent start to life with the Italian team continued.

Mercedes' George Russell had appeared the most likely driver to challenge the McLarens going into qualifying, but had to settle for fifth after making an error on his final flying lap. His rookie team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli took an encouraging sixth.

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar overcame apparent seat-belt issues that he expressed extreme distress about over radio in the early stages of the session to take seventh.

Alex Albon was ninth for Williams, while British rookie Oliver Bearman completed the top 10 after producing a highly-impressive performance for Haas to reach Q3.

Carlos Sainz finished qualifying in 12th in the other Williams but will start Sunday's race from 15th after receiving a three-place grid penalty for blocking Hamilton during Q2.

Fires kept under control as Verstappen brings heat

Coming into qualifying, there had been fears that trackside grass fires could cause significant disruption after two red flags were required in each of the two preceding practice sessions.

Thankfully, only one stoppage was needed during qualifying, and it came at a time - midway through Q2 - where it didn't majorly impact the competitive picture.

The forecast of rain overnight could help the situation, but the FIA will undoubtedly take the same pre-emptive measures it did ahead of Saturday's action to attempt to ensure the main event isn't compromised.

It was instead Verstappen who brought the heat, dragging every bit of performance out of his RB21 to claim a first pole since last June's Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen said: "We tried the best we could to get the best possible balance. It wasn't easy but every session we had little improvements.

"That made the difference. The last lap was just flat out and it is incredibly rewarding."

The length of that unwanted streak highlights the struggles Red Bull have been through since Verstappen dominated here 12 months ago, but also offers a reminder that the Dutchman cannot be counted of a title race many have already decided will be fought between McLaren's drivers.

He added: "I was fully committed on the final lap. At points, not sure if I was going to keep it (on the track). If you look at how our season started, even this weekend, it is very unexpected and that makes it a very special one."

Verstappen now faces what will likely be an ever-greater challenge to keep Norris, who he trails by eight points at the top of the drivers' standings, and Piastri, who won impressively in China last time out.

Japanese GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.983 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.012 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.044 4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.316 5) George Russell Mercedes +0.335 6) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.572 7) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.586 8) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.627 9) Alex Albon Williams +0.632 10) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.884 Knocked out in Q2 11) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:27.822 12) Carlos Sainz* Williams 1:27.836 13) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.897 14) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:27.906 15) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 1:28.000 Knocked out in Q1 162) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 1:28.570 17) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 1:28.622 18) Esteban Ocon Haas 1:28.696 19) Jack Doohan Alpine 1:28.877 20) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.271 *three place grid-penalty to be applied

