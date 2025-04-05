Japanese GP: Vote was Max Verstappen's 'special' Suzuka pole lap his greatest ever?

Max Verstappen admitted his pole lap for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix was "very special" after he pipped McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to top spot.

It was Verstappen's 41st pole position in F1 and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner described it as "one of his best ever".

Verstappen, who is eight points behind Norris in the Drivers' Championship, will look to convert his pole into a first win of 2025 when the lights go out at 6am on Sunday at Suzuka, live on Sky Sports F1.

"I've had some really nice ones also in other places," said the reigning world champion.

"But I think if you look at how our season started, even during this weekend, it's very unexpected, I would say. And I think that makes it probably a very special one."

So where does Verstappen's latest pole position rank in the 41 of his career? We have picked out his other brilliant qualifying laps for you to look back at, before voting in our poll.

Dutch Grand Prix 2021

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson compares the qualifying laps of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton from the 2021 Dutch GP

As the thrilling 2021 title race heated up, Verstappen delivered under huge pressure from a home crowd at the Dutch Grand Prix by taking pole position from Lewis Hamilton by less than half a tenth, without the help of DRS on the main straight too, while his then Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was knocked out in Q1.

Monaco Grand Prix 2023

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen steals pole position from Fernando Alonso with a stunning final sector in a thrilling final qualifying session at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix

Verstappen produced arguably one of the greatest ends to a qualifying lap when taking over two tenths out of Fernando Alonso to deny the Aston Martin driver pole on the streets of Monaco.

Japanese Grand Prix 2023

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok called it 'one of the greatest qualifying laps in F1 history'. Take a look at Max Verstappen's incredible pole lap at the Suzuka Circuit from 2023

Later that year, Verstappen beat the field by over half a second in Q3 with what Horner described as a "mind-blowing performance" after the Dutchman flew through the high-speed circuit with a stunning lap.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Max Verstappen claim his 39th career pole at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with a stunning lap!

It looked like Norris was going to end Verstappen's pole streak in Imola 2024 after the first runs of Q3 until the Red Bull driver put everything together, including a slipstream from Nico Hulkenberg, to make it eight poles in a row.

Japanese Grand Prix 2025

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen was left in disbelief after snatching pole from both McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Japanese Grand Prix

Or was Verstappen's best pole position his most recent one? Nearly everyone thought a McLaren or George Russell would be on pole but from nowhere, Verstappen stole top spot and showed why he is the best driver on the grid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's your paddock pass for the Japanese Grand Prix, joining Naomi Schiff as she shares a sneak peek in Suzuka!

