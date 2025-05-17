Franco Colapinto: Flavio Briatore dismisses Alpine's five-race plan for Argentine from Emilia Romagna GP

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has revealed there is "no set limit" for the number of races Franco Colapinto will take part in this year.

Colapinto was announced as Jack Doohan's replacement for the next five F1 races, starting with this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix up to, and including, the Austrian Grand Prix.

In Alpine's press release, Briatore stated "the next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options".

However, he appears to have changed his stance when speaking to Sky Italy in Imola.

"It's not that a driver gets three or five races. I expected more from Jack Doohan - maybe he needs a break," said Briatore.

"Franco will race as much as needed. I read somewhere that he'll have five races, but no, there's no set limit on his races.

"He needs to be fast, not crash, and score points. I'm only asking him these three things - not 10. If he does them well, he will drive forever."

Briatore 'did not expect' Oakes resignation

A day prior to confirmation of Doohan and Colapinto's swap, Oliver Oakes announced he had resigned as team principal for "personal reasons".

Oakes, who is in Imola, stepped down just days after his brother William Oakes was charged with "transferring criminal property" after being found in "possession of a large amount of cash" when he was stopped in Silverstone Park on May 1.

The 31-year-old, of Rugby, Warwickshire, was remanded in custody after appearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court on May 3.

William Oakes is a director at Hitech Grand Prix, the British-based junior team founded by his brother Oliver Oakes in 2015.

Image: Oliver Oakes is in the Imola paddock with F2 team Hitech, which he founded

Briatore is not recognised as team principal by the FIA, even though Alpine said the Italian will be "covering the duties previously performed by Oakes".

"Nothing changes - the organisational chart has shifted a bit, but everything else stays the same," said Briatore.

"When it comes to the team principal role, I need to assess the situation. For now, I'm taking charge, but I'm used to that, it's not my first day at school."

Image: Flavio Briatore has taken up team principal duties according to Alpine but racing director Dave Greenwood is assigned as team representative for administrative purposes

On Oakes' resignation, he added: "His resignation came after Miami due to a personal issue, and when it happened, I did not expect it either," he said.

"This is a united team. There were rumours that I had argued with Oliver, but that's not true - we have a great relationship."

