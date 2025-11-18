Jenson Button on Ferrari chairman John Elkann telling Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc to 'talk less and focus on driving'

Sky Sports F1's Jenson Button believes Ferrari chairman John Elkann should have talked to Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton rather than criticising his drivers.

Following a double retirement last time out at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Elkann stated Leclerc and Hamilton need to "talk less and focus on driving".

Ferrari missed out on last year's Constructors' Championship by just 14 points to McLaren but have failed to win a Grand Prix this year, with Hamilton yet to stand on the podium in his first campaign in red.

Hamilton and Leclerc are expected to be asked about Elkann's comments on Thursday during media day for this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"Ferrari have always had a lot of pressure on them to perform. Every F1 team does, but especially Ferrari. You've got the whole of Italy wanting Ferrari to win races," said Button on Sky Sports F1's The F1 Show.

"There's so much outside pressure and internally for the whole team. And that's for everyone in that team. So I get it, there's a lot of pressure.

"But, John only has two cars in the red garage. It's very easy to find your racing driver and go and talk to him and say, 'you know what? That's not cool. That's not the way we do business. That's not the way we work as a team. These are the guidelines' or 'let's talk about why you need to do that. Why do you feel the need to be sending so-and-so this and that?'

"I get it. You're trying to help. But this is how it's always been at Ferrari. Communication is the best thing in anything, but especially in a team when you have thousands of people working to develop a car and you've got two drivers, two of the best in the world, just go and have a chat.

"They have a lot of experience as well of racing for the best teams in the sport."

Button: Important for F1 to have Hamilton on podium

Hamilton joining Ferrari made headlines in the build-up to the season but it has been a largely difficult season since he converted a Sprint pole into victory at the second round in China.

The 40-year-old was knocked out in the second part of Sprint Qualifying and Qualifying last time out in Brazil, and trails Leclerc 16-5 in the main Qualifying head-to-head.

Hamilton has never completed a season without finishing on the podium, an achievement which could come to an end this year.

Button said: "It's a shame to see him not performing as well as we expect. The first part of the year, it took him longer to get to grips with the car.

"From what I see, it's the issue at the moment. These cars are very unique in the way that you drive them. And every one is different, so it takes time.

"Every driver struggles when they jump into a new a new team. But, the last few races, the performance has been there. There's been a few little things that haven't gone his way, but the performance compared to Charles have pretty much been there qualifying in the race.

"They have just got to fine tune it a little bit to not have the little mistakes in qualifying. I think they are on for a podium and I think everyone wants to see it.

"I think it's such an important thing for the sport to see Ferrari on the podium, to see Lewis on the podium. And it will be great for Ferrari as well if they can fight for a victory at the end of the season."

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

