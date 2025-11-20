Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver understands chairman John Elkann's 'talk less' comments about him and Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have downplayed Ferrari chairman John Elkann's "talk less" remarks, with the drivers saying they understand the "intention" behind the comments.

After Ferrari suffered a costly double DNF at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix a fortnight ago to drop to fourth in the Constructors' Championship with three rounds of the 2025 season to go, Elkann told media a day later at an event in Italy that "we have drivers who need to focus more and talk less" and that areas of the team were "not up to the standard".

Ten days on and Hamilton and Leclerc were asked Elkann's comments, which quickly made headlines around the world, and the perceived criticism of them when they faced the media on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who has endured a disappointing debut campaign at the Scuderia, said: "I know where John's intentions are. That's why I didn't take anything from the comment.

"We speak sometimes several times a week, so we have spoken several times since last week. It's all about bringing the team together and we are all really together. We are all deep in it.

"The passion just runs so deep. But I love that and I can never fault someone for having passion like that."

Leclerc, who has been with Ferrari's race team since 2019, said Elkann told him the remarks were designed to be "constructive".

"I'm not on social media much but I heard about this quite quickly," said Leclerc.

"John called me, like he does after every Grand Prix, and we spoke about everything, including about what he intended to say.

"John wanted to be constructive and push the team to do better. The best thing I can do as a driver is focus on the track and do my best. That's what I've always done and will continue to do.

"That doesn't mean we can't do anything better. We can, and we take that as a motivation to try and do better. Hopefully results will come as soon as possible."

Asked if it would even be possible to focus more on driving than he already does, Hamilton added: "Not really. I wake up thinking about it, and I go to sleep thinking about it, and I think about it while I'm sleeping.

"So, anything, I have to focus on being able to unplug more."

'We will get to where we want to be' - Hamilton denies talk of Ferrari friction

Against the backdrop of high pre-season expectations following a strong end to 2024 and Hamilton's arrival from Mercedes, Ferrari's season has proved thoroughly disappointing.

The famous Italian team head into the final three race weekends fourth in the standings - 36 points behind second-placed Mercedes and four behind third-placed Red Bull - and still without a Grand Prix win in 2025.

Hamilton is also yet to stand on the podium for his new team.

"We all need to take responsibility in this team," said the seven-time world champion.

"We all need to play our part. And I know that there's so much passion in this team, every single member of this team.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the extraordinary effort every single person back at the factory continues to put in week on week. And actually, knowing that the team is Ferrari, there's always a huge amount of attention, not always in a positive way, but we're all fully committed to turning this around.

"And I'm fully committed to helping this team rebuild and grow. Every opportunity, every challenge is an opportunity for us to grow and learn, and I firmly believe that we will get to where we want to be."

Hamilton added: "I think there's great harmony within a team, even with all the ups and downs that we've been having.

"And I just think everyone's just focused on taking the learnings from this year to build on a better future."

Hamilton surprised by his 'resilience' amid 2025 struggles

Hamilton admitted after retiring early from the last race that he had been living a "nightmare" with his meagre results this season, which leave him sixth in the Drivers' Championship, 66 points behind Leclerc in fifth.

"It was difficult at some points during the year," he said. "I feel like I've surprised myself in terms of resilience. I still feel very positive, very determined, dedicated to the challenge we have.

"I see every challenge we have is an opportunity to learn and grow. It has been the most challenging year and definitely not the year I would ever dream of, especially in your first year at Ferrari.

"We take the learnings from every weekend. I feel like we will grow on to something better in the future."

And Hamilton added: "I firmly believe in the decision I made to come here. I back my team 100 per cent and myself 100 per cent.

"It's not been a good year for us but there have been so many learnings. Personally, I've grown so much this year. I stand here stronger than I have ever been, dead set on trying to finish off strong in these last few races."

