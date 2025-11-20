Felipe Massa: Former Ferrari F1 driver's £64m claim over Lewis Hamilton's 2008 World Championship can go to trial

Felipe Massa's £64m claim against F1, its governing body the FIA and Bernie Ecclestone can go to trial, a High Court judge has ruled.

Lewis Hamilton's first F1 world championship in 2008 is the subject of legal action, with Brazilian Massa saying he is the rightful winner of the title.

At the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, Renault staged a win for Fernando Alonso by ordering Nelson Piquet Jr to crash, which brought out a safety car and meant Massa, who was leading the race for Ferrari, finished in 13th after his strategy was compromised. Massa lost the title by one point.

The following season, Piquet revealed he had been under instruction by his bosses to crash deliberately. Massa's lawyers claim Ecclestone knew the crash was deliberate and that he and the FIA failed to investigate it.

Ecclestone, who was the boss of F1 for four decades before he was deposed in 2017, suggested in 2023 that the sport's executives were aware of a cover-up before the 2008 campaign concluded.

Ecclestone, the FIA and Formula One Management are defending the claims.

Last month, they asked the court in London to throw out the case, saying that Massa performed poorly in the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, ultimately leading to him losing the championship, and arguing that the claim had been brought too late.

Nelson Piquet Jr was ordered to crash his Renault at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix

In a written judgment handed down on Thursday, Mr Justice Jay said the case could go ahead.

He said Massa had "no real prospect of establishing that the FIA's duties were owed to him", but that "he does have a real prospect of proving at trial all the components of his unlawful means conspiracy".

"The same analysis applies to the inducement claim," Mr Justice Jay said.

In the ruling, he dismissed part of Massa's claim, saying he had "reached the firm conclusion that it is clear that declaratory relief would not be granted in this case".

Felipe Massa spoke to Sky Sports in 2023 about the 'crashgate' situation and said it was 'not fair'

At a hearing in October, the court heard that as part of his claim, Massa was also seeking various declarations regarding the FIA's conduct.

Mr Justice Jay said: "In my judgment, Mr Massa is not entitled to claim declaratory relief for reputational or publicity reasons.

"The present claim cannot of course rewrite the outcome of the 2008 drivers' world championship, but if declaratory relief along the lines sought were granted, that is how Mr Massa would present his victory to the world, and it is also how it would be perceived by the public.

"The second declaration is in the terms that were it not for the FIA's breaches of duty, Mr Massa would have won the championship: in other words, that he should have won the championship.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said in 2023 he would follow Felipe Massa's 2008 legal case 'with interest' as the outcome will 'set a precedent'

"The FIA, as an international sporting body outside the reach of this Court, could and would simply ignore any such declaration.

"That underscores its lack of practical utility, but the declaration comes too close in my view to impinging on the right of the FIA to govern its own affairs."

In a statement after the ruling, Massa said: "This is a tremendous victory, a great day for me, for justice, and for everyone who loves Formula 1.

"The truth will prevail at trial. We will leave no stone unturned. Every document, every communication, every piece of evidence about conspiracy between the defendants will be brought forward."

He added that he was "more determined and confident than ever".

A statement from the FIA said the court had allowed the unlawful means conspiracy claim to proceed to a full trial "albeit on significantly narrowed grounds and subject to reformulation of the claim by Mr Massa, the French law expert evidence mentioned above, and any applications for permission to appeal".

At the October hearing, Nick De Marco KC, for Massa, said in written submissions that the defendants could not "establish that Mr Massa's claims have no real prospect of success".

Adding that Massa had "a real prospect of succeeding on all of the grounds", he said the matter should go to a full trial.

David Quest KC, for Ecclestone, said Massa's claims were "a misguided attempt to reopen the results of the 2008 F1 drivers' championship".

John Mehrzad KC, for the FIA, said Massa's claim is "torturous as it is overly ambitious" and "conspicuously overlooks a catalogue of his own errors".

Anneliese Day KC, for Formula One Management, said in written submissions that the claim would "fail".