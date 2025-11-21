Las Vegas GP Qualifying: Lando Norris claims stunning wet-weather pole from Max Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton qualifies last

Lando Norris tamed treacherous wet conditions to claim a stunning pole position for a Las Vegas Grand Prix in which he could move one further big step closer towards F1's world title.

After a downpour ahead of qualifying had left an already-slippery Las Vegas Strip Circuit absolutely sodden, with rain continuing to fall into the first knockout session, the in-form Norris ultimately came to the fore when it mattered most on a drying track on intermediate tyres in Q3.

McLaren team-mate and main title rival Oscar Piastri was only fifth.

Pole position changed hands three times after the chequered flag with Williams' Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Max Verstappen briefly taking top spot for themselves in turn before the superb Norris beat the latter's time by 0.3s with a 1:47.934 despite a big slide in his McLaren in the final corners.

"Boy that was stressful, stressful as hell!" a relieved Norris said afterwards.

Verstappen took second ahead of Sainz, who faces a post-session investigation for an alleged earlier rules infringement, with Mercedes' George Russell beating Piastri to fourth.

Piastri trails Norris by 24 points in the championship, with Verstappen 49 points back. Only 58 points will remain across the season's final two events over the next fortnight after Sunday's race on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lewis Hamilton qualified 20th and last in a new low for his difficult first season at Ferrari with the seven-time champion struggling for grip in a particularly-treacherous Q1.

Hamilton was joined in early elimination by Williams' Alex Albon, who damaged his car against the wall, along with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda.

With Charles Leclerc struggling to ninth in the sole-remaining Ferrari in Q3, Racing Bulls cashed in on the struggles of some of the grids bigger names to take sixth with Liam Lawson and eighth with Isack Hadjar.

Fernando Alonso was seventh for Aston Martin, while Pierre Gasly continued a fine weekend so far for Alpine in 10th.

Las Vegas GP Qualifying: Top 10 1) Lando Norris, McLaren



2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



3) Carlos Sainz, Williams



4) George Russell, Mercedes



5) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



6) Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



7) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



8) Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



9) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



10) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Norris finds something special again for third straight pole

Having dominated the previous two weekends in Mexico and Brazil to take control of the world championship fight with only three races left, Norris showed further evidence in Q3 on Saturday that he has found an extra gear in performance just when needed most this season.

The streets of Sin City had not been kind to McLaren in its first two years on the calendar, with neither driver qualifying nor finishing higher than sixth, but Norris suggested they might prove a more competitive proposition this time around when he topped the dry, albeit disrupted, second practice session on Friday.

The heavy rain which arrived ahead of qualifying initially did not appear to play to the team's favour, with Norris only 13th fastest when conditions were at their worst in Q3.

But he was fourth as the track started to dry in Q2 and then, once on intermediates into the pole shootout, was easily the man to beat.

So much so that Norris was 0.9s up on Verstappen's then-benchmark time through the first two sectors of his final lap, although the need for a correction on the steering wheel when the back of his McLaren snapped away from him through the tricky penultimate series of corners left him wondering whether he had ultimately done enough to head the grid.

"Oh! No one else got a lap or what?" Norris asked in surprise over team radio when told by his race engineer that pole was his.

Norris then said in his post-session interview: "I knew the first two sectors were good. It's so slippery out there. As soon as you hit the kerb a bit wrong, like I did, you snap one way, lose the car the other way. Close to hitting the wall!

"Good enough for P1. Not the nicest of conditions but I'm happy it stopped raining and we could get a good qualifying on."

