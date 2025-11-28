Qatar GP: Oscar Piastri outpaces Lando Norris, Max Verstappen only sixth in sole practice at Lusail International Circuit
Oscar Piastri started the Qatar weekend on top in the only practice session as he edged out Lando Norris, who could become world champion on Sunday; watch Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying at 5.30pm on Friday live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 28 November 2025 15:12, UK
Oscar Piastri pipped McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in the only practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix with Max Verstappen only sixth.
Just five days after being disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, McLaren have started the Sprint weekend in Qatar with a one-two ahead of Sprint Qualifying later on Friday at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports F1, and only 0.058s split Piastri and Norris.
Norris, who leads the Drivers' Championship by 24 points from Piastri and Verstappen with two rounds to go, will seal the title on Sunday if he is at least 26 points ahead in the standings.
It means, barring a poor result in Saturday's Sprint at 2pm, victory in the Grand Prix on Sunday would guarantee he becomes the 11th British F1 world champion.
Verstappen was unhappy with the drivability of his car throughout the hour-long practice, at one point stating the RB21 was "jumping" when changing gears, but will hope to turn things around for the remainder of the Qatar weekend, where he won last year.
"Red Bull have work to do, I think," said Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins.
"Verstappen often complains in P1 about shifts in the car and Red Bull are generally very good at reacting to that and getting the car back out in a better position."
The McLarens were only dominant on the soft tyres as Norris and Piastri showed little pace on the hards. However, they are seemingly favourites if their one-lap speed is anything to go by as Piastri went quicker on his second push lap.
Norris was initially 0.369s faster than his team-mate before a tidier lap from the Australian put him ahead and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in third.
Williams' Carlos Sainz was fourth, with Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who is expected to be confirmed as Verstappen's new Red Bull team-mate in 2026, in fifth.
Further behind, Ferrari are set for another tough weekend as Charles Leclerc was only eighth and Lewis Hamilton 12th, while Mercedes were also off the pace with Kimi Antonelli in 10th and George Russell in 14th.
Qatar GP Practice Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:09.975
|2) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.058
|3) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.386
|4) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.480
|5) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.579
|6) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.580
|7) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.685
|8) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.744
|9) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.745
|10) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.774
|11) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+0.859
|12) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.870
|13) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.872
|14) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.900
|15) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.002
|16) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.002
|17) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.172
|18) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.500
|19) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.638
|20) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.605
