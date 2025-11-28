Qatar GP: Oscar Piastri outpaces Lando Norris, Max Verstappen only sixth in sole practice at Lusail International Circuit

Oscar Piastri pipped McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in the only practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix with Max Verstappen only sixth.

Just five days after being disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, McLaren have started the Sprint weekend in Qatar with a one-two ahead of Sprint Qualifying later on Friday at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports F1, and only 0.058s split Piastri and Norris.

Norris, who leads the Drivers' Championship by 24 points from Piastri and Verstappen with two rounds to go, will seal the title on Sunday if he is at least 26 points ahead in the standings.

It means, barring a poor result in Saturday's Sprint at 2pm, victory in the Grand Prix on Sunday would guarantee he becomes the 11th British F1 world champion.

Verstappen was unhappy with the drivability of his car throughout the hour-long practice, at one point stating the RB21 was "jumping" when changing gears, but will hope to turn things around for the remainder of the Qatar weekend, where he won last year.

"Red Bull have work to do, I think," said Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins.

"Verstappen often complains in P1 about shifts in the car and Red Bull are generally very good at reacting to that and getting the car back out in a better position."

The McLarens were only dominant on the soft tyres as Norris and Piastri showed little pace on the hards. However, they are seemingly favourites if their one-lap speed is anything to go by as Piastri went quicker on his second push lap.

Norris was initially 0.369s faster than his team-mate before a tidier lap from the Australian put him ahead and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in third.

Williams' Carlos Sainz was fourth, with Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who is expected to be confirmed as Verstappen's new Red Bull team-mate in 2026, in fifth.

Further behind, Ferrari are set for another tough weekend as Charles Leclerc was only eighth and Lewis Hamilton 12th, while Mercedes were also off the pace with Kimi Antonelli in 10th and George Russell in 14th.

Qatar GP Practice Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:09.975 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.058 3) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.386 4) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.480 5) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.579 6) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.580 7) Alex Albon Williams +0.685 8) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.744 9) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.745 10) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.774 11) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.859 12) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.870 13) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.872 14) George Russell Mercedes +0.900 15) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.002 16) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.002 17) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.172 18) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.500 19) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.638 20) Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.605

Friday November 28

4.05pm: F2 Qualifying*

4.50pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 5.30pm)*

Saturday November 29

1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up*

2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT*

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook*

4.15pm: F2 Sprint

5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 30

11.55am: F2 Feature

2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up

4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX

6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

