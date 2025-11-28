Qatar GP: Zak Brown says McLaren must ignore 'horror movie' character Max Verstappen in F1 title race

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says his team must ignore the "horror movie" character Max Verstappen as the Red Bull driver remains a serious threat in the F1 title race.

Verstappen, who starts sixth for Saturday's Sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1 at 2pm - is 24 points behind championship leader Lando Norris with two rounds remaining.

The Dutchman has clawed his back into title contention since falling 104 points behind Oscar Piastri after August's Dutch Grand Prix and will mathematically still be in the championship for the deciding event in Abu Dhabi if his deficit to Norris is less than 26 points.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"He is like that guy in the horror movie who you think is down and then suddenly it's, 'where did he come from?!'" Brown told Sky Sports F1.

"He is an immense talent, as good as anyone we have ever seen. I think we have to ignore him, we can't control what he does.

"Our mindset is to get on the front row, finish first and second, and then we don't have to worry about him - but that's easier said than done."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren CEO Zak Brown likened Max Verstappen's aggression to a character from a horror movie during the Qatar Grand Prix

Brown's comments came as Verstappen told PA he would have "easily" won the Drivers' Championship already had he been at the wheel of McLaren's 2025 car.

"We wouldn't be talking about a championship," the four-time world champion said without hesitation.

"I mean they won the constructors' championship so early that yeah, you can fill it in yourself."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All of Max Verstappen's heated radio messages during the first day at the Qatar Grand Prix

Title protagonists with different targets for Qatar Sprint

Verstappen will have work to do in Saturday's Sprint as he was outqualified by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda for just the second time this year and will start sixth.

The Red Bull driver struggled with bouncing throughout Friday, despite changes on the car to try and mitigate the tricky handling.

"With this balance, the Sprint will not be a lot of fun. It will be more about trying to survive I guess and make some changes going into qualifying," he said.

F1 points system Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Points 25 18 15 12 10 8 6 4 2 1 Points (Sprint) 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1

Norris did not improve on his last flying lap after getting mixed up with Williams' Alex Albon on his out lap, then went wide at the final corner, so will starts behind George Russell and Sprint pole-sitter Piastri.

"I would be stupid not to try and win but it is impossible to overtake so I think I will probably finish P3," said Norris.

"Getting past George Russell on the line is probably the best I can hope for."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris secured P3 for the Qatar GP Sprint and says he expects to finish the race in the same position.

Piastri has a big opportunity to trim his 24-point deficit to Norris by at least one point on Saturday, before looking to make bigger gains in Sunday's main Grand Prix.

He had not beaten Norris over one lap since the Singapore Grand Prix in early October, having struggled across the fourth Americas races, but could make a mini fightback himself in the last two race weekends if his Sprint pole is anything to go by.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri joins Karun Chandhok at the SkyPad to review his lap that earned him pole in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint

"The pace has been there all day, so it was good to be able to put it together," said Piastri.

"We'll review overnight to see what we can do to make sure we finish at the front in the Sprint tomorrow and set ourselves up properly for Qualifying."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Qatar Grand Prix

Saturday November 29

1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up*

2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT*

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook*

4.15pm: F2 Sprint

5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 30

11.55am: F2 Feature

2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up

4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX

6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's season-ending triple header continues with the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime