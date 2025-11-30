Qatar GP: Max Verstappen wins in major title twist to set up F1 2025 title decider with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

Formula 1's 2025 title fight will be settled by a thrilling three-way decider in Abu Dhabi after Max Verstappen beat Oscar Piastri to victory in the Qatar Grand Prix and championship leader Lando Norris finished only fourth.

The battle for victory on Sunday dramatically turned on the appearance of the Safety Car on lap seven after a collision over ninth place between Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly.

McLaren team-mates Piastri and Norris, running first and third at the time, did not immediately pit whereas second-placed Verstappen did - with the Red Bull driver followed in for fresh tyres by almost all those behind him.

With the race stints at this event being limited to a maximum of 25 laps due to tyre concerns on the high-speed track - meaning a two-stop strategy was effectively locked in for the 57-lap race - McLaren's decision to stay out meant their drivers still needed to make two visits to the pits whereas Verstappen, who was right behind them in the Safety Car queue, only needed to stop once more.

It relied on the McLarens proving sufficiently faster than Verstappen's Red Bull, or benefitting from a second later Safety Car later on, to overhaul him but never scenario materialised - much to their title-chasing drivers' cost.

F1 Drivers' Championship - top three Driver Team Points 1) Lando Norris McLaren 408 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull 396 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren 392

Piastri finished second but Norris - who would have clinched his maiden title with a round to spare with a victory - was only fourth. Norris had been fifth starting the penultimate lap but gained an extra place, and a potentially-crucial additional two points, after an error from Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli saw him slip through to fourth.

Piastri was left particularly frustrated after the race, having seen a likely victory slip away through McLaren's lap-seven strategy call.

"Speechless," said the Australian. "I don't have any words."

Piastri's anger was compounded by the fact that Verstappen is now Norris' nearest challenger in the standings heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, live on Sky Sports F1 next Sunday.

Verstappen, still unfathomably in the hunt for a fifth successive title having seemingly been well out of the running at the summer break, is now just 12 points back on Norris with Piastri 16 points behind his team-mate.

Norris remains favourite to clinch the crown but his room for error has considerably narrowed. He must finish on the Abu Dhabi podium to be sure of the championship if Verstappen wins the race.

When to watch the Decider in the Desert! Don't miss a minute of the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP live on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday December 7.



The race starts at 1pm, with build-up from 11.30am.



Qualifying is on Saturday at 2pm, with Practice under way from Friday morning.

With McLaren's strategy call proving very costly, Carlos Sainz also cashed in to take his second podium appearance of the year for Williams. The Spaniard finished just under a second ahead of Norris.

Antonelli's late slip dropped him to fifth ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, with Fernando Alonso seventh for Aston Martin after a late spin.

Charles Leclerc finished Ferrari's troubled weekend in eighth ahead of Racing Bull's Liam Lawson and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda.

Qatar GP Result: Top 10 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3) Carlos Sainz, Williams



4) Lando Norris, McLaren



5) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



6) George Russell, Mercedes



7) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



9) Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



10) Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton's forgettable Sprint weekend, which twice saw him qualify 18th, finished outside the points in 12th place.

Why did McLaren not pit their drivers?

Most focus ahead of the race had been on the start and the role that Verstappen, starting on the clean side of the grid in third, would play on the run to the first corner in a race he needed to finish ahead of Norris to keep his title comeback alive into the final round.

Verstappen did make a strong start and overtook Norris for second, although Piastri stayed ahead of both thanks to a textbook getaway from pole and looked set to control a race in which overtaking was expected to be very difficult.

However, it was ultimately the implications one-off tyre rule introduced by Pirelli for the Qatar weekend, announced several weeks ago, that had the bigger effect on the race's outcome than the battle to Turn One.

With teams able to complete no more than 25 laps on one set of tyres all weekend, one permutation for the 57-lap race was that were there to be a Safety Car on lap seven, cars would be able to pit and then complete two identical 25-lap stints to the end.

Remarkably, that is exactly how it played out - for the majority of the field - when the tangle between Gasly and Hulkenberg into Turn Two saw the latter's damaged car stranded in the run-off area and the Safety Car called.

But it was McLaren's decision not to pit their two cars at the end of that lap which proved so damaging for their race.

Speaking afterwards, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella told Sky Sports F1: "It was a decision not to pit. In fairness, we didn't expect everyone else to pit.

"Once everyone pitted, it makes that the right thing to do. When you have the lead car, you don't know what the others are going to do."

"There could have been a loss for Lando if we pitted both cars with the double stack, but, effectively, the main reason was not expecting everyone else to pit.

"It was a decision. As a matter of fact it wasn't the correct decision."

Piastri appeared crestfallen afterwards on a weekend he had largely dominated on an impressive return to form after a series of poor weekend that had seen Norris usurp him at the top of the championship.

"I haven't spoken to anyone but I feel pretty c**p as you can imagine. I don't know what to say," he said.

"We didn't get it right with the strategy. The pace was very strong. I didn't put a foot wrong. Just a shame.

"I left it [whether to pit] in the team's hands to decide what the best strategy was. They had more information than I do. But, yeah..."

Qatar GP Result Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.38.241 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +7.995 3) Carlos Sainz Williams +22.665 4) Lando Norris McLaren +23.315 5) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +28.317 6) George Russell Mercedes +48.599 7) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +54.045 8) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +56.785 9) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +60.073 10) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +61.770 11) Alex Albon Williams +66.931 12) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +77.730 13) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +84.812 14) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 lap 15) Esteban Ocon Haas +1 lap 16) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 lap 17) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2 laps 18) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +2 laps Oliver Bearman Haas DNF Nico Hulkenberg Sauber DNF

