McLaren willing to use team orders to ensure Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri beat Max Verstappen to F1 title, says Zak Brown

McLaren chief Zak Brown has confirmed he is willing to implement team orders at this weekend's title decider in Abu Dhabi to ensure Max Verstappen is unable to beat Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship.

Norris leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 12 points at the top of the standings, with his McLaren team-mate Piastri four points further back going into the decider, meaning all three can still win the title.

A scenario could arise in Sunday's race - most likely if Verstappen were to be leading - where Piastri's own championship hopes would be all but over, but he could help Norris win the title by letting through the Brit, who will be assured of a maiden drivers' crown if he finishes on the podium.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports ahead of Friday's practice sessions at the Yas Marina Circuit, Brown was asked whether the team would expect Piastri to yield to Norris in such a scenario.

He replied: "Yes, of course. We're realistic. We want to win this Drivers' Championship.

"We're coming into the weekend knowing that they both have equal opportunity, even though there's obviously a point spread.

"You don't know how qualifying is going to go, reliability, but if we get into the race and it's becoming pretty clear that one has a chance and the other doesn't, we're going to do what we can to win the Drivers' Championship. It would be crazy not to.

"We want to win the Drivers' Championship. So, we'll kind of see how the race plays out, but we're not going to not win the championship because we're trying to protect a third and a fourth or a sixth and a seventh, or however the situation may play out."

'Not unusual for team-mates to make sacrifices for each other'

Norris and Piastri were asked about the possible use of team orders at the season finale as they sat together alongside Verstappen at the drivers' press conference on Thursday, with the Brit saying he won't ask for help from his team-mate but would "love" to receive it.

Piastri said that the team had not yet discussed the use of team orders, and that he therefore would not "have an answer until I know what's expected."

Brown insisted he has no concerns over any potential backlash the team or Norris could face if the title was to be won with the help of team orders.

The American pointed to two occasions last season when his drivers let each other through - in Sprints races in Sao Paulo and Qatar - following team orders.

Brown said: "It's a team sport, right? So, we're trying to win the constructors' (title) as a team and we're trying to win the drivers' as a team.

"I know that kind of sounds a bit strange, but if one of them can't win, they want the other to win. And that's what the team wants. And they are team players and we've already seen that last year, right?

"You saw that in the sprint in Brazil and I think it was Qatar. So, I don't think it's unusual in any sport for team-mates to make sacrifices for each other to give the team what they want."

