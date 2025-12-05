Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris edges title rival Max Verstappen in Practice One at championship decider
Lando Norris edged out title rival Max Verstappen by eight-thousandths of a second, while Oscar Piastri sat out first practice; watch the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP live on Sky Sports F1, with Qualifying at 2pm on Saturday & the race at 1pm on Sunday (build-up from 11am)
Friday 5 December 2025 11:10, UK
Championship leader Lando Norris edged out his title rival Max Verstappen to set the pace in first practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Norris, who holds a 12-point lead over Verstappen going into Sunday's 2025 finale, delivered a time of 1:24.485s to finish just eight-thousandths of a second clear of the Red Bull driver.
Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who can also still win the title from his position 16 points behind the Brit, sat out the opening hour of track action as he fulfilled his obligation to miss a second 2025 practice session to allow a rookie to participate.
The results of the early afternoon session at the Yas Marina Circuit are not necessarily representative of how the weekend's competitive action will play out, given qualifying and the race both take place in the vastly different evening conditions under the floodlights.
Piastri, who was replaced by Pato O'Ward, was one of nine drivers to sit out the session to allow rookies to feature.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was just 0.016s back from Norris in third, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli a further tenth of a second back in fourth.
Verstappen set his best time with his first lap on the soft tyre, the quickest available compound, and then appeared to not chase any further one-lap performance.
Norris bailed out of his first attempt at a flying lap on the soft tyre after making an error on his way out of the second corner, and was then slightly behind Verstappen with his first run.
He then cooled his tyres before going for another run, with which he was able to edge ahead of Verstappen.
Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa's 11th place for Haas meant he was the highest finisher of the rookie group, which featured British teenager Arvid Lindblad, who was this week given a Racing Bulls seat for 2026.
Lindblad, who was driving for Red Bull rather than their junior squad in Friday's session, was seven tenths off his team-mate Verstappen's time.
Abu Dhabi GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:24.485
|2) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.008
|3) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.016
|4) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.123
|5) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+0.133
|6) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.248
|7) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+0.257
|8) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.274
|9) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.286
|10) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.370
|11) Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|+0.449
|12) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.492
|13) Paul Aron
|Alpine
|+0.719
|14) Pato O'Ward
|McLaren
|+0.761
|15) Arvid Lindblad
|Red Bull
|+0.771
|16) Arthur Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.875
|17) Ayumu Iwasa
|Racing Bulls
|+0.990
|18) Luke Browning
|Williams
|+1.005
|19) Jak Crawford
|Aston Martin
|+1.404
|20) Cian Shields
|Aston Martin
|+1.947
