Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris edges title rival Max Verstappen in Practice One at championship decider

Championship leader Lando Norris edged out his title rival Max Verstappen to set the pace in first practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris, who holds a 12-point lead over Verstappen going into Sunday's 2025 finale, delivered a time of 1:24.485s to finish just eight-thousandths of a second clear of the Red Bull driver.

Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who can also still win the title from his position 16 points behind the Brit, sat out the opening hour of track action as he fulfilled his obligation to miss a second 2025 practice session to allow a rookie to participate.

The results of the early afternoon session at the Yas Marina Circuit are not necessarily representative of how the weekend's competitive action will play out, given qualifying and the race both take place in the vastly different evening conditions under the floodlights.

Piastri, who was replaced by Pato O'Ward, was one of nine drivers to sit out the session to allow rookies to feature.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was just 0.016s back from Norris in third, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli a further tenth of a second back in fourth.

Verstappen set his best time with his first lap on the soft tyre, the quickest available compound, and then appeared to not chase any further one-lap performance.

Norris bailed out of his first attempt at a flying lap on the soft tyre after making an error on his way out of the second corner, and was then slightly behind Verstappen with his first run.

He then cooled his tyres before going for another run, with which he was able to edge ahead of Verstappen.

Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa's 11th place for Haas meant he was the highest finisher of the rookie group, which featured British teenager Arvid Lindblad, who was this week given a Racing Bulls seat for 2026.

Lindblad, who was driving for Red Bull rather than their junior squad in Friday's session, was seven tenths off his team-mate Verstappen's time.

Abu Dhabi GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:24.485 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.008 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.016 4) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.123 5) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.133 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.248 7) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.257 8) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.274 9) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.286 10) Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.370 11) Ryo Hirakawa Haas +0.449 12) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.492 13) Paul Aron Alpine +0.719 14) Pato O'Ward McLaren +0.761 15) Arvid Lindblad Red Bull +0.771 16) Arthur Leclerc Ferrari +0.875 17) Ayumu Iwasa Racing Bulls +0.990 18) Luke Browning Williams +1.005 19) Jak Crawford Aston Martin +1.404 20) Cian Shields Aston Martin +1.947

Friday December 5

12.45pm: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)*

2.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday December 6

10.15am: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)*

12.10pm: F2 Sprint Race*

1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up*

2pm: ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday December 7

9.10am: F2 Feature Race

11am: Grand Prix Sunday: Abu Dhabi GP build-up*

1pm: THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX*

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction*

4pm: Ted's Notebook

