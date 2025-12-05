Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris fastest in second practice from Max Verstappen at F1 title decider with Oscar Piastri only 11th
Championship leader Lando Norris makes impressive start in 2025 decider to outpace Max Verstappen by 0.3s in second practice; watch the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP live on Sky Sports F1, with Qualifying at 2pm on Saturday and the race at 1pm on Sunday (build-up from 11am)
Friday 5 December 2025 15:15, UK
Lando Norris completed a perfect start to Formula 1's title-deciding weekend to outpace Max Verstappen in second practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri finished only 11th fastest.
Norris, the 12-point championship leader, headed Verstappen in both of the season finale's Friday sessions with the McLaren driver's advantage in the second hour of running growing to an impressive 0.363s after a quickest lap of 1:20.083 on soft tyres.
"He looked very serene out there, very calm," said Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle. "He knows what he's got to do."
The championship's two top briefly came across each other on track early in the session at the first corner.
Verstappen was informed late over team radio that Norris was starting a flying lap behind him, having originally been told that the Briton was not, meaning he had to get out of the McLaren's way at the last minute.
From inside his car unaware of Red Bull's team radio, a frustrated Norris said "What's this guy doing? I almost crashed". Race Control 'noted' the incident but no further action was deemed to be required.
Piastri returned to his McLaren after missing the first session, as the team completed their mandatory rookie driver obligations for the season, but did not find the same groove as his rivals in the floodlit evening conditions of the Yas Marina Circuit on a single-lap.
The Australian lapped six tenths of a second slower than Norris to finish just outside the top 10 on a weekend when he, like Verstappen, requires a major turnaround to take the crown on Sunday.
Piastri, who went on to make a mistake on his second flying lap on softs at the chicane, trails Norris by 16 points.
Can title rivals get back on par with fast-starting Norris?
Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle on...
Max Verstappen's Friday: "Red Bull will fine tune that.
"Max makes a big song and dance on a Friday [about the car]. They can dial it in.
"I think he will be alright but it looks like in raw pace that the McLaren is faster, which is what we expected."
Oscar Piastri's Friday: "You would be a bit alarmed that the pace didn't come immediately, the back end of the car was sliding around.
"It's recoverable because they know this track so well, they know the car well. But, you will look at the data and go 'I need a spectacular day tomorrow'."
George Russell was the top two's nearest challenger in third, just under four tenths behind Norris, with the lead Mercedes just ahead of several surprise runners in the top 10 on F1 2025's final Friday.
Oliver Bearman was fourth for Haas and appeared to be revelling in the pace of his car, saying over team radio after his quickest lap that it was "insane" how the VF-25 was "so good".
Sauber's drivers may also think the same about their own challenger after Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto finished fifth and sixth fastest respectively at the start of the Audi-owned team's final race weekend under its original name.
Haas and Sauber are both Ferrari engine customers and both outpaced the Scuderia's works team, whose difficult end to a disappointing season looks in danger of continuing on the evidence of the opening day in Abu Dhabi.
Charles Leclerc was eighth and Lewis Hamilton 14th, with both drivers dropping a lot of time on their best laps through the twisty final sector of the lap. Hamilton, though, in particular had appeared on for a much improved position before the final series of corners.
Isack Hadjar was seventh for Racing Bulls in the week his 2026 promotion to Red Bull was finally confirmed, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ninth and Kimi Antonelli 10th for Mercedes.
How did the title contenders rate their starts to Decider in the Desert?
Norris only needs to finish anywhere in the top three on Sunday's podium to claim his maiden F1 championship.
So the more straightforward a weekend the points leader can produce, the better his chances of claiming the crown. But despite making an ideal start on Friday with strong pace on both the short and long runs, the Briton said there was still work to do to improve his MCL39.
"I mean obviously from the times, things look good at the minute," he said.
"I still want a bit more from the car. I'm not completely happy or completely confident.
"I've been in the middle of trying some different things and trying to understand some things with the car.
"So hopefully there's some more stuff we can get out of it overnight."
Norris then warned: "We always know it gets a lot closer going into Qualy, so nothing to smile about just yet.
Piastri, who sat out the opening session for McLaren's IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward, showed more competitive pace over the longer runs later in the session and did not appear too perturbed by his headline finishing position of 11th.
"I got there pretty well on the medium tyres, just the softs I didn't get the most out of the grip on the first timed lap," he said.
"Finding my feet, but some things to try and improve for tomorrow. But not too bad."
Verstappen, meanwhile, described his day as "pretty okay" but said Red Bull's pace on "the single lap and long run needs to be better" heading into Saturday's Qualifying day on a track where the driver on pole position has gone on to win the last 10 races.
Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:23.083
|2) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.363
|3) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.379
|4) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.418
|5) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+0.467
|6) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+0.487
|7) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.574
|8) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.575
|9) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.625
|10) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.667
|11) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.680
|12) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.749
|13) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.789
|14) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.856
|15) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.867
|16) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.875
|17) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.220
|18) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.391
|19) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.688
|20) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.880
Sky Sports F1's Abu Dhabi GP schedule
Saturday December 6
10.15am: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)*
12.10pm: F2 Sprint Race*
1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up*
2pm: ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*
4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*
Sunday December 7
9.10am: F2 Feature Race
11am: Grand Prix Sunday: Abu Dhabi GP build-up*
1pm: THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX*
3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction*
4pm: Ted's Notebook
*also on Sky Sports Main Event
The 2025 Formula 1 season concludes with the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend with Sunday's race at 1pm (build-up from 11am). Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime