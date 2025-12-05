Lando Norris: McLaren driver says he has 'nothing to smile about' despite fast start to title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris says he has "nothing to smile about" despite a fast start to the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by topping both Friday practice sessions.

Norris, who can become world champion this Sunday with a podium finish, was fastest by over three tenths from Max Verstappen in the more representative second practice while Oscar Piastri was down in 11th and 0.680s behind his team-mate.

Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 2pm (build-up from 1.15pm) on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 where pole position will be critical given the importance of track position.

"I mean obviously from the times, things look good at the minute. I still want a bit more from the car. I'm not completely happy or completely confident," said Norris.

"I've been in the middle of trying some different things and trying to understand some things with the car. So hopefully some there's more stuff we can get out of it overnight.

"It's not been a bad day, for sure. It's been a positive day. But we always know it gets a lot closer going into qualy, so nothing to smile about just yet."

Brundle: Norris looked serene Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle



"He looked very serene out there, very calm. He knows what he’s got to do.



"Anything that McLaren and Lando and Oscar can do to make this a methodical, regular, normal Formula 1 weekend is helpful, and I think they’re looking good."





Car 'still not quick enough' says Verstappen as Piastri targets pole

Max Verstappen has been clear in the build-up to the title decider that McLaren were likely to have the upper hand in terms of raw pace but he has "nothing to lose" to win a fifth straight Drivers' Championship.

Verstappen, who has not been in the lead of the championship all season, was less vocal on the radio compared to other events this year on Friday but is unsure if Red Bull are quick enough to challenge McLaren on outright pace.

"I was fairly happy with the car. We just need to probably be a little bit faster. Still not quick enough. Overall, we have been, for us, in a decent window around here," he said.

"It seems like it's a decent gap we need to close but form our side we will just try to put the best car forward and let's see how much we can find overnight. The single lap and long run needs to be better."

Piastri missed first practice as McLaren fulfilled obligations to run a rookie in both of their cars at least twice during the season, and has the most time to find going into Saturday but he says his chances of pole position are still "pretty good".

The Australian said: "I got there pretty well on the medium tyres, just the softs I didn't get the most out of the grip on the first timed lap. Finding my feet but some things to try and improve for tomorrow, but not too bad.

"It's more just little details. The car is in a decent place. Some small tweaks, it didn't feel perfect but nothing major. The car looked quick. Just need to get some more laps under my belt and find my feet. Hopefully we will be there."

Saturday December 6

10.15am: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)*

12.10pm: F2 Sprint Race*

1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up*

2pm: ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday December 7

9.10am: F2 Feature Race

11am: Grand Prix Sunday: Abu Dhabi GP build-up*

1pm: THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX*

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction*

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

