Abu Dhabi GP: George Russell edges out title contenders Lando Norris, Max Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton crashes in final practice
George Russell pipped Lando Norris in final practice in Abu Dhabi with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri close behind; watch the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP live on Sky Sports F1, with Qualifying at 2pm on Saturday and the race at 1pm on Sunday (build-up from 11am)
Saturday 6 December 2025 12:17, UK
George Russell was fastest in a tight final practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the three title contenders closely matched ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.
Lando Norris was just 0.004s slower than Russell but quickest of the trio looking to win the championship with Max Verstappen 0.124s off the pace in third and Oscar Piastri in fifth.
A dramatic practice also saw Lewis Hamilton crash at high speed halfway through the session, so Ferrari have a race against time to get his car repaired for the all-important qualifying at 2pm UK time (build-up from 1.15pm) on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.
The last 10 races in Abu Dhabi have been won from pole and Norris has consistently been quickest of the title protagonists, having topped both of Friday's sessions.
A podium for Norris in Sunday's race will guarantee he is F1 world champion for the first time, regardless of where Verstappen and Piastri finish.
"Lando seems to be under control so far, the pressure is not there yet totally but that has been impressive," said Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg.
Norris nearly collided with Yuki Tsunoda early in final practice when the Red Bull driver was going slowly in the middle of the track towards Turn 11. It forced Norris to take avoiding action and run wide in what could have been a costly shunt before qualifying.
Another incident involved Tsunoda again, this time in the pit lane as Mercedes released Kimi Antonelli into the path of Tsunoda.
Close final practice but Norris still favourite
Despite Russell topping final practice, Norris is still favourite for pole position as he had a scruffy lap yet was only 0.004s behind the Mercedes driver and ahead of his title rivals.
Norris dominated in Abu Dhabi last year and is repeating a similar weekend so far as he looks to becomes Britain's 11th F1 world champion.
Verstappen was unhappy with his car "jumping" - an issue he had in Qatar last week - but on several occasions this year he's pulled a stunning lap out of the bag in Q3.
Piastri is most on the backfoot with a similar two to three tenths deficit to Norris we saw during the race weekends prior to Qatar.
Piastri's championship chances are slim as he's 16 points behind Norris while Verstappen is 12 points adrift, so a win for the Dutchman with Norris in fourth is the most likely scenario he needs to become world champion for a joint-record fifth time.
Verstappen will need some help from other cars, most likely the Mercedes, so Russell's pace will encourage the reigning world champion.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1: "I think on a single lap, yes (we can compete for pole). On a long run, as we've seen yesterday, I don't think so.
"Hopefully we can play in the front and tomorrow feature a bit."
Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:23.334
|2) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.004
|3) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.124
|4) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.251
|5) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.259
|6) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.271
|7) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.275
|8) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.341
|9) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.373
|10) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.388
|11) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+0.457
|12) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.477
|13) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+0.536
|14) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.561
|15) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.612
|16) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.645
|17) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.738
|18) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.136
|19) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.167
|20) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.359
