Abu Dhabi GP: George Russell edges out title contenders Lando Norris, Max Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton crashes in final practice

George Russell was fastest in a tight final practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the three title contenders closely matched ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

Lando Norris was just 0.004s slower than Russell but quickest of the trio looking to win the championship with Max Verstappen 0.124s off the pace in third and Oscar Piastri in fifth.

A dramatic practice also saw Lewis Hamilton crash at high speed halfway through the session, so Ferrari have a race against time to get his car repaired for the all-important qualifying at 2pm UK time (build-up from 1.15pm) on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.

The last 10 races in Abu Dhabi have been won from pole and Norris has consistently been quickest of the title protagonists, having topped both of Friday's sessions.

A podium for Norris in Sunday's race will guarantee he is F1 world champion for the first time, regardless of where Verstappen and Piastri finish.

"Lando seems to be under control so far, the pressure is not there yet totally but that has been impressive," said Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg.

Norris nearly collided with Yuki Tsunoda early in final practice when the Red Bull driver was going slowly in the middle of the track towards Turn 11. It forced Norris to take avoiding action and run wide in what could have been a costly shunt before qualifying.

Another incident involved Tsunoda again, this time in the pit lane as Mercedes released Kimi Antonelli into the path of Tsunoda.

Close final practice but Norris still favourite

Despite Russell topping final practice, Norris is still favourite for pole position as he had a scruffy lap yet was only 0.004s behind the Mercedes driver and ahead of his title rivals.

Norris dominated in Abu Dhabi last year and is repeating a similar weekend so far as he looks to becomes Britain's 11th F1 world champion.

Verstappen was unhappy with his car "jumping" - an issue he had in Qatar last week - but on several occasions this year he's pulled a stunning lap out of the bag in Q3.

Piastri is most on the backfoot with a similar two to three tenths deficit to Norris we saw during the race weekends prior to Qatar.

Piastri's championship chances are slim as he's 16 points behind Norris while Verstappen is 12 points adrift, so a win for the Dutchman with Norris in fourth is the most likely scenario he needs to become world champion for a joint-record fifth time.

Verstappen will need some help from other cars, most likely the Mercedes, so Russell's pace will encourage the reigning world champion.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1: "I think on a single lap, yes (we can compete for pole). On a long run, as we've seen yesterday, I don't think so.

"Hopefully we can play in the front and tomorrow feature a bit."

Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) George Russell Mercedes 1:23.334 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.004 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.124 4) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.251 5) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.259 6) Esteban Ocon Haas +0.271 7) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.275 8) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.341 9) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.373 10) Alex Albon Williams +0.388 11) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.457 12) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.477 13) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.536 14) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.561 15) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.612 16) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.645 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.738 18) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.136 19) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.167 20) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.359

