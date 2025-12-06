Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to pole to set up thrilling F1 title decider

Max Verstappen claimed a dominant pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but championship leader Lando Norris took second to remain in position to win his first drivers' title.

Red Bull's Verstappen, who trails Norris by 12 points going into Sunday's title-deciding race, delivered two laps good enough for pole at the Yas Marina Circuit, but the Brit crucially edged out his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by three hundredths of a second.

Norris will guarantee his maiden title if he finishes in the top three on Sunday, but could also triumph with a lesser result in the event Verstappen failed to win the race.

Piastri's already faint hopes of sealing his first title suffered a blow, with the Australian likely to require major misfortune for his rivals to overturn a 16-point deficit to Norris and to also leapfrog Verstappen.

Should Verstappen retain the lead at the start, the Dutchman could potentially use his position to back Norris and Piastri into the pack behind them.

"We found a bit more lap time and I am incredibly happy to be in first," Verstappen said. "That's the only thing we can do, we can control, to maximise what we have and what we can with the car and we definitely did that in qualifying."

George Russell is the most likely candidate to challenge the McLarens from behind after taking fourth for Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc was fifth for Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton's woeful end to his debut campaign with the Italian team continued as he made a third successive Q1 exit that leaves him 16th on the grid.

Yuki Tsunoda, who earlier this week found out he will lose his Red Bull seat next year, will start 10th after appearing to sacrifice his own grid position to support his team-mate Verstappen with a tow during the final part of the session.

Verstappen supreme but Norris delivers under pressure

Verstappen's surge back into title contention has been aided by major McLaren errors at the first two legs of the season-ending triple-header, but on this occasion the reigning world champion simply appeared to be in a league of his own.

Norris had appeared to have an edge over Verstappen throughout the weekend's three practice sessions, but as has so often been the case this season, the Dutchman found extra performance when it mattered most.

Having preserved an extra set of fresh soft tyres for the pole-deciding Q3 shootout thanks to his efficiency earlier in the session, Verstappen took full advantage by delivering a supreme first flying lap.

The effort, aided by Tsunoda's tow up the back straight, put him three tenths clear of Piastri with Norris a further couple of tenths back as the McLarens used tyres that had already had some life taken out of them in Q2.

Closing the entire deficit to Verstappen, particularly given the tow, always seem an unlikely prospect, and that proved to be the case.

Both Norris and Piastri improved, but it was the Brit who produced the narrowly faster lap under huge pressure to provide himself with a little bit more of a cushion going into Sunday's race, as Verstappen found almost another tenth of his final run to underline his superiority on the evening.

"It's tough. Max did a good job so congrats to him," Norris said.

"We did everything we could. I think my lap was pretty good, I was pretty happy. Of course disappointed to not be on pole for the final weekend but we were just not fast enough today, so we will try and do it tomorrow."

Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.207 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.201 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.230 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.438 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.523 6) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.695 7) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.697 8) Esteban Ocon Haas +0.706 9) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.865 10) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull No time set Knocked out in Q2 11) Oliver Bearman Haas 1:23.041 12) Carlos Sainz Williams 1:23.042 13) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:23.077 14) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:23.080 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.097 Knocked out in Q1 16) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:23.394 17) Alex Albon Williams 1:23.416 18) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 1:23.450 19) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:23.468 20) Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:23.890

