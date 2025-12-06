Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris braced for 'everything' in F1 title decider with possibility of Max Verstappen backing-up tactics

Lando Norris says he will "expect everything" in Sunday's title-deciding Abu Dhabi for a race he starts between title rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in his bid to win his maiden Formula 1 world championship.

Norris qualified second to Verstappen at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday, with Piastri third, meaning that McLaren's championship-leading driver will start the showdown in a title-winning position given he only needs to finish on the podium to become champion.

A race victory alone for Verstappen, who trails Norris by 12 points, or Piastri, who is 16 points behind, would not be enough for either challenger if the Briton finished at least third in the event his Red Bull rival won or fifth if his team-mate triumphed.

Verstappen, though, expressed hope that the 58-lap season finale would prove to be "not straightforward".

When asked in reply if he expected that to be the case, Norris said: "No idea.

"Expect everything, so we'll wait and see."

Given he now starts from pole, the prospect of Verstappen using 'backing-up' tactics should he also lead the race - the type employed by Lewis Hamilton in his Abu Dhabi decider against Nico Rosberg in 2016 - to try and effectively reverse Norris out of a title-winning position is one strategy the Dutchman could theoretically employ to instigate a title turnaround.

"There's no point thinking about it too much," said Norris to Sky Sports F1 when asked about the possibility of Verstappen playing tactical games.

"I will sit with my guys and girls and see how we can best prepare for tomorrow and prepare for every eventuality.

"Our goal is to try and win the race. That's our mindset. It won't be a simple one, probably the most complicated race I might have!

"I don't need to take any risks and hopefully I can use that to my advantage."

What did Hamilton do in 2016 and could Verstappen attempt the same?

In the 2016 season, Hamilton went into the Abu Dhabi season finale knowing that for him to become world champion he needed to win the race with Rosberg, his Mercedes team-mate, off the podium - the same scenario Verstappen requires to defeat Norris on Sunday.

Hamilton claimed pole from Rosberg and then led the race from the title-leading German.

But once Mercedes' pit stops were completed, Hamilton slowed his pace during the final stint in sections of the Yas Marina lap to allow the drivers behind the Silver Arrows to catch up, but without allowing Rosberg to get close enough in the other more overtaking-friendly sections of the track to pass.

Ultimately, while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's Verstappen caught them both to make for a nervy finish, Rosberg crossed the line still in second behind Hamilton and became champion.

The top-four cars finished that race just 1.7 seconds apart.

Verstappen played down the prospect after qualifying of himself attempting a repeat, although did not rule it out.

"It was also a different layout," said Verstappen of a circuit which underwent changes to aid overtaking ahead of the 2021 event.

"I feel like now you get towed around a lot more around the lap so it's probably not as easy to do something like that. The car is also of course completely different to back then.

"I felt like it was a lot easier back then to back it up because the tyres would overheat a lot when you would get close.

"I remember even in 2016 in some qualifying laps you couldn't go flat out in sector one to keep the tyres alive in the last sector, which actually was here for example. So yeah, it's very different, very different times.

"I hope it's not straightforward the race but hopefully that's not because of me."

‘I know I’m not going to make it easy’ Max Verstappen speaking to Sky Sports F1 on his race prospects:



“We prepared very well for the long runs, as best as we could. I felt fairly happy.



"But, at the same time, I also know that even if I have to defend or attack, we are going to do it both ways. So I have, in that sense, probably also a bit less to lose than the cars around me.



“So we’ll see how it goes in the race.



"We need a bit of luck. Even if we win we need a bit of luck to score more points."



On whether he would expect Norris to not challenge him at the start:



“I don’t know. I know that I’m not going to make it easy.”

'That's his best shot' - Sky Sports pundits on Verstappen's approach to the race

Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg:

"The problem is, the track has changed a lot since, so it was much easier to back people up. It was harder to overtake at the time but that's his best shot.

"He will need to do that."

Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins:

"Max Verstappen is very good at thinking through the strategy of what the others will do as well.

"His best chance, if he's in P1, is to drive as slowly as he possibly can. That will hurt the tyres of the guys behind.

"Whatever he can do to hurt their tyres, by looking after his own, that's always a good possibility.

"And, if he can hurt their pit window, so their options they have available to them under a normal pit stop situation, or a Safety Car situation, and that's by keeping the pack tight, then having the tyres to go whenever he wants to open his own pit window.

"We saw it in Baku last year, where the McLarens drove slowly through the castle section where you can't overtake, which is the equivalent to the hotel section here in Abu Dhabi, then push on the straight.

"So you have the pace to defend against someone but are trying to slow their overall lap times."

'I can't imagine Max will drive off into the sunset'

Mercedes' George Russell, who starts directly behind the three title contenders in fourth, for one is certainly expecting Verstappen to try and keep the leading pack close if he successfully converts pole into the race lead.

Asked about his own chances of getting in the mix with the top three, Russell told Sky Sports F1: "In normal circumstances we don't have the pace.

"But, obviously, if lap one finishes in the same order we start in, I can't imagine Max will drive off into the sunset.

"There could be opportunity."

Verstappen, meanwhile, added in the press conference on his approach to Sunday: "All out. I have nothing to lose.

"So for me, of course, I'm going to try to win the race. I'm going to defend. If I need to attack, I'll attack, because what can happen? You're either second or third - or you win. That would be fantastic."

