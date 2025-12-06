Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver feels 'unbearable amount of anger and rage' after latest Q1 exit at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton says he felt an "unbearable amount of anger and rage" as his Ferrari woes continued at the final race weekend of the season in Abu Dhabi.

A dismal first campaign in red hit a new low in Abu Dhabi on Saturday after Hamilton crashed in final practice then went out on Q1, so will start Sunday's race from 16th.

It is the fourth consecutive time Hamilton has been eliminated in the first part of qualifying as he was last in Las Vegas for the first time on pure pace in his career, went out in SQ1 and Q1 in Qatar, then again in Abu Dhabi.

"I don't have the words to describe the feeling I have inside [me]," he told Sky Italy.

"An unbearable amount of anger and rage. There's not much I can say about it."

Hamilton added to the written media: "I don't have the words to express how I feel.

"[The crash] definitely doesn't help when you miss your second run, but the car was feeling great, I just had some bottoming and then lost the back end."

Hamilton has previously described his first season at Ferrari as a "nightmare" and looks set to finish the year without a podium - the first time in his 18-year career that's happened.

Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg, who was Hamilton's team-mate at Mercedes for four years, says it is a "scary situation" for the British driver as the team may begin to lose faith in him.

"Lewis is definitely partially responsible, if not entirely, so it's unbelievably hard," said Rosberg.

"It's so tough. I feel for him. It's horrible. You start to doubt yourself, he thinks to himself 'maybe I've lost it'.

"Maybe it will continue like that the whole next year, more pain, a really horrible situation to be in. Not nice to see."

Bernie: Sad to see Hamilton in this situation

Hamilton has beaten team-mate Charles Leclerc just three times in Saturday qualifyings this year and the Monegasque driver also has seven podiums.

Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins says "it doesn't feel like the improvement is coming" from Hamilton, who has suggested his Ferrari contract runs beyond 2026.

"It's Lewis' responsibility to get the lap out of the car in qualifying and when you see where your team-mate is, that's a delta," said Collins.

"We have seen very small differences in lap time make the difference in going through Q1, and not. The other sessions become a little easier because there are more gaps on track, you learn from those two tyres.

"It's sad to see Lewis in that situation where he's so disheartened with this car's performance but that's been his story at Ferrari.

"We started the year with so much hope Ferrari and Lewis could be this dream team and that's not happened."

