Lando Norris wins Formula 1 world title for first time in Abu Dhabi GP decider to pip Max Verstappen to 2025 crown

Lando Norris has become Formula 1 world champion for the first time after finishing third in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old becomes Britain's 11th F1 world champion and is the first McLaren driver to win the title since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Norris, at the end of his seventh season at the top level, ends Verstappen's four-year reign as champion with the Red Bull driver's extraordinary late-season title comeback falling a mere two points short after he dominated Sunday's season finale to win the race.

Verstappen won from pole with Oscar Piastri, the other final-race title contender, second after passing team-mate Norris on the first lap.

However, third place was always going to be sufficient for Norris whatever his two rivals did.

In an emotional team radio message immediately after crossing the line, Norris said: "Thank you guys, oh my God. You have made my dreams come true, thank you so much.

"I love you guys. Thanks for everything, you deserve it. I love you mum, I love you dad. Thanks for everything. I'm not crying!"

Final Drivers' Championship standings Driver Team Points 1) Lando Norris McLaren 423 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull 421 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren 410

Norris' only truly nervy moments of the race came after his first pit stop on lap 16 when he dropped down the order and had to overtake longer-running cars on older tyres.

They included Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull, with the Japanese driver handed a five-second penalty for forcing Norris off track as the Briton made his move down the backstraight. Norris was also investigated over the incident but cleared by stewards.

A spirited drive from Charles Leclerc meant the Ferrari driver was a threat to Norris' title-winning position for most of the race but ultimately finished over five seconds behind the McLaren in fourth.

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes, who clinched second in the Constructors' Championship, while Lewis Hamilton ended his difficult first Ferrari season with a much-needed strong Sunday from 16th on the grid to eighth.

Abu Dhabi GP Result: Top 10 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3) Lando Norris, McLaren



4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



5) George Russell, Mercedes



6) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



7) Esteban Ocon, Haas



8) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



9) Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



10) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

'I didn't think I would cry but I did!' - Norris holds nerve to realise his dream

While it has been Verstappen's extraordinary late-season surge into title contention against the McLaren drivers that has gained most headlines in recent months, Norris had staged his own impressive recovery to return to the lead of the championship race heading into the campaign's decisive final weeks.

Norris had fallen a season-high 34 points behind Piastri after the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August when he suffered a late mechanical problem on his car - McLaren's only race-ending technical issue of the season - when running second in that race to his team-mate.

But in the nine grands prix that followed, Sunday was only the second time he had been beaten by Piastri. That sequence was headlined by dominant wins in Mexico and Brazil and, ultimately, by handling the pressure of his first F1 title showdown to emerge still on top at the end of this weekend.

"I've not cried in a while! I didn't think I would cry but I did!" said the Briton in his post-race interview.

British F1 world champions Mike Hawthorn - 1958

Graham Hill - 1962, 1968

Jim Clark - 1963, 1965

John Surtees - 1964

Jackie Stewart - 1969, 1971, 1973

James Hunt - 1976

Nigel Mansell - 1992

Damon Hill - 1996

Lewis Hamilton - 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Jenson Button - 2009

Lando Norris - 2025

"It's a long journey. First of all, I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren, my parents - my mum, my dad - they are the ones who have supported me since the beginning.

"It feels amazing. I now know what Max feels like a little bit! I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors the whole season. It's been a pleasure to race against both of them. It's been an honour, I've learned a lot from both.

"I've enjoyed it. It's been a long year. We did it and I'm so proud for everyone."

After conducting celebratory 'donuts' on the start-finish straight at the end of his slow-down lap, an emotional Norris shared embraces with his delighted parents, Cisca and Adam, after getting out of the car along with his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro.

He was also congratulated by Verstappen, Piastri and a number of other rivals before the emotion - and clear relief, - at winning the crown clearly came out during the podium ceremony amid wild celebrations.

"My best performances this year came when I needed them the most," Norris added. "When I was on the back foot is when I did my best and showed the most of me.

"I managed to get the gap I needed to perform and do what I needed to do today.

"I'm proud. I've got my whole family, my girlfriend, a lot of people here. I would hate to embarrass them on a day like today."

Brundle on Norris' title triumph Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle:



"All the blood, sweat and tears, all the miles and silent journeys home from the kart track when it didn't go right.



"You weather all that for moments like this."

How Verstappen dominated finale and Norris did just enough

All the talk ahead of the 58-lap race was how polesitter Verstappen might play things up front given a victory alone would not be enough for the Dutchman to claim a record-equalling fifth successive title if Norris was second or third.

But suggestions that Verstappen might employ 'backing-up' tactics to try and effectively reverse Norris out of a title-winning position proved incorrect.

After covering Norris off at the start on the short run to Turn One, Verstappen set about opening a lead over his nearest McLaren rival which, mid-way around the opening lap, became Piastri after the Australian swept around the outside of Norris at Turn Nine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri got past Lando Norris on the first lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Max Verstappen holds onto the lead

While Norris pitted early, Verstappen ran to lap 23 while Piastri, who unlike his two rivals, had started on the most durable hard tyres, went all the way to lap 41.

After Ferrari pitted Leclerc for the second time with 19 laps to go, McLaren took no chances by covering that with Norris a lap later.

The Briton ended up finishing four seconds behind Piastri but, crucially, six seconds clear of the fourth-placed Leclerc.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The moment Lando Norris became F1 2025 world champion!

Verstappen won by 12 seconds to secure his eighth win of the campaign - one more than both new champion Norris and Piastri.

And although seeing his reign as world champion end after 1,457 days, Verstappen told Red Bull on team radio: "Congrats guys. The way we fought back in the second half of the season, we can be really, really proud of that.

"So, don't be too disappointed. I'm definitely not disappointed. I'm really proud of everyone for not giving up."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says his support network of family and fans has helped him through a disappointing first season at Ferrari

With Mercedes' Russell a distant fifth after losing ground from fourth at the start, Fernando Alonso took a fine sixth for Aston Martin and Esteban Ocon seventh for Haas.

Hamilton was eighth, while Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was ninth after five-second time penalties were applied to the final race times of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll - who still took the final point in 10th - and Haas' Oliver Bearman, who was classified 12th.

Abu Dhabi GP Result Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.07.469 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +12.594 3) Lando Norris McLaren +16.572 4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +23.279 5) George Russell Mercedes +48.563 6) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +67.562 7) Esteban Ocon Haas +69.876 8) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +72.670 9) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +79.014 10) Lance Stroll* Aston Martin +79.523 11) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +81.043 12) Oliver Bearman* Haas +81.166 13) Carlos Sainz Williams +82.158 14) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +83.794 15) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +84.399 16) Alex Albon* Williams +90.327 17) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1 lap 18) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 lap 19) Pierre Gasly* Alpine +1 lap 20) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 lap 5s penalty applied

