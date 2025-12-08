Lando Norris: Lewis Hamilton expresses pride at fellow Brit's F1 title win and reveals pre-race advice

Lewis Hamilton says he is "really proud" of Lando Norris for following in his footsteps by becoming Formula 1 world champion.

Norris finished third in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to claim his maiden Drivers' Championship, becoming the first Brit to win the title since Hamilton's 2020 triumph.

"I'm really, really happy for him," the seven-time world champion told Sky Sports F1.

"Winning your first world championship is truly special. The UK continues to pump out great drivers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris celebrates becoming world champion with tears, doughnuts and hugs!

"I know what the feeling is also when you're coming into this race and fighting for your first championship, it's nerve-wracking.

"I'm just really proud of him."

McLaren's Norris had gone into the final round of the season 12 points clear of Hamilton's former title rival Max Verstappen, while his own team-mate Oscar Piastri was still in with a chance four points further back.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Lando Norris looks back at his career up until his World title win in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton had said on Thursday that he had no preference over who won and didn't have any advice for Norris, as his focus was on himself and his Ferrari team.

However, the 40-year-old revealed after Sunday's race that he had spoken to Norris ahead of the most important race of his career.

Hamilton said: "Before the weekend I just told him what he's been doing works so don't change anything and I guess that's what he did."

Norris reveals regret at Hamilton cooldown room dig

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton shared a frosty exchange following the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2024.

In the aftermath of his triumph, Norris expressed his respect for Hamilton as he revealed regret at comments he directed at his compatriot following last year's Hungarian Grand Prix.

After Norris had finished second to Piastri at the 2024 Hungaroring race, Hamilton, who had claimed third for Mercedes, made a comment about McLaren's pace in the cooldown room.

Norris appeared to take Hamilton's comment about the speed of his car negatively, and told the former champion that he "had a fast car seven years ago" and that he had "made the most of it and now it's us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team McLaren celebrates Lando Norris' world title win with a champagne spray in the paddock.

When answering a question on his approach to competing, Norris went on a tangent in which he mentioned the Hungary exchange.

He said: "I know at times I say some stupid things, and I say some things about Max, or I might have said some things at times in the past that everyone talks about, about Lewis. Some things I regret and I wish I could take back and never have come out my mouth.

"But I honestly believe I give more respect to anyone else than anyone else. I give more respect to Oscar. I give more respect to Max. I try and give as much respect as I can to Lewis - he's seven-time world champion. He's the best driver - you compare him to (Michael) Schumacher - the best driver that's ever been in Formula 1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris praised his team-mate Oscar Piastri, saying he 'wouldn't be the driver he is without him'.

"I'm not even close to that. I might never be. I dream of those kind of things. I dreamed of today, and I've managed to achieve one of seven, comparing to him.

"And do I regret some of the comments I might have said in cooldown rooms or whatever it is? Yes. But a lot of those are in the heat of the moment. And by the time I've said it, I've gone, 'Why the hell did I just say that?'

"So, I try and be as genuine as I can. I try and always speak the truth."

Watch every race of the 2026 F1 season live on Sky Sports, starting with the Australian Grand Prix from March 6-8. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime