Formula 1: Vote on the best moments of the 2025 F1 season after Lando Norris won thrilling title battle

After a thrilling 2025 Formula 1 season, Sky Sports' digital F1 journalists have selected their favourite moments for you to vote on.

Along with the familiar faces you saw throughout the season on Sky Sports F1's award-winning television coverage, a member of the digital team was in tow pacing the paddock to bring you all the best stories via the Sky Sports website and app.

It was a great season to follow as Britain's Lando Norris triumphed in a three-way title race with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri that went down to the wire at the final round in Abu Dhabi.

While Verstappen's streak of four successive titles for Red Bull was eventually ended, there was huge drama along the way as McLaren attempted to navigate having Norris and Piastri battling for the drivers' crown, before the Dutchman surged back into contention.

Given the unrelenting drama, there were plenty of great moments to choose from, but Sky Sports' Nigel Chiu, James Galloway and Sam Johnston have selected their favourites.

You can join in the festive fun by reminding yourself of these moments via the video clips provided, and then having your say on our vote for each category.

Races to remember

The best of the action from the first race of the 2025 Formula One season at the Australian Grand Prix

NC: I've gone for the Australian Grand Prix as the conditions were so treacherous throughout with different rain intensity and painted white lines around the Albert Park circuit which even the more experienced drivers were caught out by.

It was an early start to the season for those watching in the UK but a race where you had to be on the edge of your seat throughout and we had a thrilling climax too with Norris holding off Verstappen.

Highlights from a chaotic British Grand Prix at Silverstone

JG: The British Grand Prix delivered again, particularly thanks to the rain that fell in several heavy doses on race day. A first-time home winner (Lando Norris) and the end to the longest podium wait in F1 history (Nico Hulkenberg) made it an afternoon to remember on a weekend Silverstone broke records with an overall event attendance of over 500,000 people.

Watch the race highlights from the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

SJ: There's something about McLaren and Hungary… After last year's team orders drama, this time a poor start for Norris saw him switch onto a hopeful one-stopper, while Piastri was on the more conventional two-stopper, creating a rare 2025 scenario where the papaya cars were on completely different strategies.

The result was a grandstand finish with Piastri, on fresher tyres, catching leader Norris. Disaster very nearly struck for McLaren on the penultimate lap as Piastri's lock-up while attempting a pass almost caused a collision, with Norris just holding on for a crucial win.

The biggest shock

Following his sacking after 20 years as team principal, Christian Horner gave an emotional goodbye to the Red Bull staff and says it was the biggest privilege of his life

SJ: Christian Horner had been a rocky ground for a while, but his mid-season sacking after the British Grand Prix in July sent shockwaves through the sport. The sudden-end to the Brit's 20-year stint at the helm of one of the sport's giants was a seismic moment.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix as both McLarens failed post-race inspection

NC: Both McLarens being investigated for excessive skid block wear after the Las Vegas Grand Prix was a huge shock given the implications it had on the title race.

The disqualification itself was not once we heard about the investigation, but it really was a 'wow' moment and ramped up the hype for the last two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz looks at five reasons Lewis Hamilton has struggled in his first season with Ferrari

JG: From a close second to a distant fourth in the Constructors' Championship in the space of 12 months, the scale of Ferrari's struggles with their 2025 car certainly weren't envisaged this time last year. An acclimatisation year for new star signing Lewis Hamilton was probably more generally expected, but a first podium-less campaign in F1 for the seven-time champion also counts as one of the year's big shocks.

Pole position perfection

Max Verstappen was left in disbelief after snatching pole from both McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Japanese Grand Prix

NC: Max Verstappen's pole lap for the Japanese Grand Prix was extraordinary as he took huge risks through the high-speed turns at Suzuka, putting his car so close to the gravel where had he gone a little quicker, a big accident was waiting.

Verstappen himself said the lap was "very special" and Christian Horner stated it was "one of his best ever" as he went on to convert pole into victory in inferior machinery against the two McLarens.

Lando Norris takes pole in Monaco with a new track record pipping hometown driver Charles Leclerc

SJ: After taking pole and winning at the first round of the season, Lando Norris arrived in Monaco having gone six races without repeating either of his opening-weekend achievements.

At the track where pole position matters most, Norris edged out Monaco local and specialist Charles Leclerc to top the timesheet, and would go on to claim his first victory at the famous street circuit a day later.

A late yellow flag caused by Pierre Gasly saw Max Verstappen bail on final lap and Lando Norris take pole in Austria

JG: Was Austria the first sign that Lando Norris was finally starting to get on top of McLaren's 2025 car in qualifying? While untimely yellow flags for Piastri and Verstappen at the end of Q3 meant the Briton was flattered a little by his final pole-winning margin of 0.5s, he was already 0.2s clear of the pack after the first runs before delivering a further stunning final attempt on a weekend he was not beaten in any session when on track.

Radio drama

George Russell was not happy on the radio after asking to trade places with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli at the Mexico City Grand Prix

JG: George Russell's increasingly agitated messages to the Mercedes pit wall as he followed team-mate Kimi Antonelli, despite feeling he had much more pace, during the Mexico City Grand Prix. Russell certainly kept the person on the bleep button busy!

NC: "It must be the… water". Ferrari's response to Charles Leclerc at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix when the Monegasque driver told his team his "seat was full of water". Talk about a laugh out loud moment, which Leclerc also saw the funny side of when he said, "let's add that to the words of wisdom".

Lewis Hamilton sends jabs at Ferrari on team radio during the Miami Grand Prix

SJ: One of the earlier signs of trouble in Lewis Hamilton's debut campaign with Ferrari came when the seven-time world champion became frustrated over team radio during the Miami Grand Prix.

Annoyed by the slowness with which the team came to the decision to allow him past his team-mate Charles Leclerc with the pair on different strategies, Hamilton quipped: "Have a tea break while you're at it!"

Memorable media moments

Speaking to Sky Sports, George Russell admits it's normal for Mercedes to have chats with other drivers, but is unconcerned following his strong performance this season

SJ: After months of speculation over why Mercedes hadn't yet extended his contract, George Russell set off a media storm by telling Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok that the delay was being caused by his team boss Toto Wolff's attempts to sign Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

NC: Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore provided plenty of entertainment in his first appearance in an FIA press conference for over 15 years at the Spanish Grand Prix. Asked several times about the possibility of Mick Schumacher joining the team, he batted the questions away by saying: "We're sitting here in the year 2000-something. I don't understand. What you want to know?" before urging for the "next question".

McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both stated there have been repercussions after they collided at the last race in Singapore, although neither were prepared to spell out exactly what that meant

JG: One word dominated the US Grand Prix weekend in Austin - repercussions. That 13-letter word unexpectedly divulged by Lando Norris to TV reporters in the Thursday media pen triggered all manner of guessing games over the following days as everyone tried to piece together clues as to what consequences Norris was facing from McLaren for tagging Oscar Piastri at the start of the previous race in Singapore.

The best overtakes

Watch new onboard footage of Lewis Hamilton as he made a double overtake on George Russell and Esteban Ocon in wet conditions at the British Grand Prix

JG: In a year of few highlights for Lewis Hamilton, the Ferrari driver's double overtake on George Russell and Esteban Ocon in some of the worst of the wet weather at Silverstone, judging where the grip was on the outside line expertly, is a worthy contender for this award.

Martin Brundle and Jenson Button have their say on the 'move of the season' which saw Max Verstappen overtake Oscar Piastri on the first corner in Imola

NC: Max Verstappen around the outside of Oscar Piastri going into the first chicane at Imola. Not just overtake of the year but one of the best overtakes in the last 10 years.

To brake that much later than the driver who aggressively got his elbows out against him a month earlier in Saudi Arabia on cold brakes, cold tyres and not lock up just showed the phenomenal car control Verstappen has and allowed him to go on to dominate the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri fumes on the radio as Lando Norris gets past after contact

SJ: Starting fifth on the grid, Norris got a great launch to clear Kimi Antonelli before the first corner and then went around the outside of Oscar Piastri at Turn 2 to earn the inside line through the second part of the chicane.

There was contact with both Verstappen ahead and Piastri to his left, but the stewards cleared it as a racing incident and Norris landed an enormous psychological blow in the title battle as he secured a podium finish ahead of the then-championship leader.

Brundle's best grid walk moment

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen insists he's 'fine' with Christian Horner's departure from Red Bull

NC: So this is not quite Martin Brundle, apologies Martin, but Nico Rosberg gate-crashed his Belgian Grand Prix grid walk with some pretty direct questions which made for great TV. The highlight was him reminding Jos Verstappen of his comments from 2024 that "(Christian) Horner needs to go because he would destroy the team", as Horner had just been sacked two weeks earlier. And Rosberg also told Jos "you're quiet now" after Max Verstappen's father just said "that was last year".

Martin Brundle mistakes Lewis Capaldi for his brother and then airs his handshake during his Singapore GP grid walk

JG: "Martin, I'm his brother!" A classic case of Grid Walk misidentification in Singapore featuring the Capaldi brothers. At least Lewis got his handshake after the confusion was cleared up. Oh, wait…

Martin Brundle meets Mr. Unicorn! Xue Zhang was on the grid looking for the fastest man in Formula One

SJ: Not much explanation needed for this one, just watch it. Martin was almost left speechless by Chinese influencer Mr Unicorn.

