Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver says 'time for change is now' as he makes pledge on his 41st birthday ahead of 2026 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton says "the time for change is now" after a "very draining year" as he sent a message to his fans on his 41st birthday.

Hamilton turned 41 on Wednesday as he prepares for his second season at Ferrari following a disappointing first campaign where he failed to finish on the podium for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

The seven-time world champion said he would "unplug from the matrix" during the off-season but made a pledge and made a reference to Chinese New Year by saying we are "entering the Year of the Horse" - one of the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac signs.

"Another return. I'm incredibly grateful for this break. Time to disconnect, recharge and find a bit of inner peace," he wrote on Instagram.

"Time with family and friends replenishing with rest and good laughs has been everything I needed after a very draining year. In a world that moves so fast where we're constantly being pulled in so many directions, truly disconnecting and has been the most amazing feeling.

"I'm conscious that we're entering the Year of the Horse and leaving behind the Year of the Snake. The time for change is now. Starting new routines, leaving behind unwanted patterns and working on growth."

During a challenging 2025, Hamilton described last year as "the worst season ever" and a "nightmare" as he finished sixth in the F1 Drivers' Championship.

Hamilton was largely outperformed by team-mate Charles Leclerc, who finished on the podium seven times, but appears hopeful for a stronger 2026.

He continued: "Let go of things that don't serve you. This can take time, there will be things you can't get rid of immediately, but it starts with the first step. Even though the world can seem like a mess, I hope that you're staying focused on living life to the fullest.

"Be you and never forget who you are. I learnt that from many of you who told me this in 2025, and I'll never forget again! Your support means the world to me, and I'm here for you too. You are never alone. Let's take it one day at a time, one step at a time."

Leclerc: Now or never for Ferrari

Following last season's finale in Abu Dhabi, Leclerc said the major change of Formula 1 regulations ahead of this season means that "it's now or never" for the Italian team to deliver a championship contending car.

Having narrowly finished Constructors' Championship runners-up to McLaren in 2024, Ferrari went into 2025 hopeful of claiming a first title since 2008 but fell massively short as they ended a hugely disappointing campaign fourth in the team standings.

Leclerc and Hamilton could at least take consolation from the fact that new chassis and engine regulations for 2026 mean this year's form book should theoretically be completely irrelevant when the action resumes, with pre-season testing at the end of January in Barcelona and two more tests in Bahrain in February, ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on March 6-8.

"It's tough, but at the same time, I think the whole team is hugely motivated for next year," said Leclerc, who has been at Ferrari since 2019.

"Because it's such a big change, a huge opportunity to show what Ferrari is capable of and it's now or never. So, I really hope that we will start this new era on the right foot, because it's important for the four years after."

